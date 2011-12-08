'Bleed Blue Blood Drive' Kicks Off at Lucas Oil Stadium with 2,500 Donors

Free health fair, family friendly activities, access to field and more open to all. *

Dec 08, 2011 at 07:07 AM

WHAT: On Saturday, December 10, the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Blood Center will kick off the 12th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive and Health Fair, presented by CardioCheck and supported by ADVANTAGE Health and WTHR Channel 13. Thousands of Colts fans will get to enjoy access to Lucas Oil Stadium in the largest single-day blood drive in Indiana each year. While all appointments to donate blood are currently full, some appointments may open up for walk-ins and the public is invited to attend "Bleed Blue" to enjoy all of the family friendly activities taking place on the playing field of Lucas Oil Stadium, including:
- Open access to the field
- Appearances by Colts mascot, Blue
- Interactive photo booth
- Colts inflatables
- And more
A Bleed Blue Health Fair on Lucas Oil Plaza will feature free health information and screenings. In addition,free Zumba and Piloxing (pilates and kick-boxing) classes will be taught by Colts Cheerleaders.
No pre-registration for these events is required.
WHEN: Saturday, December 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Avenue, IndianapolisFree parking in the Tire Barn South Lot (enter from Capitol Street, Gate 6) All fans must enter the stadium through the Sprint East Gate
VISUAL - 2,500 donors; 220 staff at more than 100 donation stations
MEDIA OPS: - Donors will receive a regulation-sized Colts football, featuring image and laser signature of Colts center, Jeff Saturday
- Colts Cheerleaders and mascot, Blue - Colts fans on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, tossing footballs around, kicking field goals, etc. - Free health fair featuring more than 30 vendors and fans doing Zumba and Piloxing
MISC: The Bleed Blue Blood Drive attracts thousands of donors to Indiana Blood Center, its nine donor centers and at multiple mobile drives across Indiana through the end of December. The annual event is held during the holiday season as a way to raise awareness of the continued daily need for blood components, especially during a time when Hoosiers are busy with holiday festivities. Colts footballs featuring Colts center, Jeff Saturday, are available for donors at all nine donor centers on designated days during the Bleed Blue campaign through December. To find out locations and to guarantee a specific donation time, go to www.indianablood.org/bleedblue.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising