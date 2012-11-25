Bills-Colts Game Report

]()

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE

Fitzpatrick hit Chandler for 16 yards to start the drive. Three more completions moved the ball to the Colts 43. Buffalo gained another first down with two rushes. Tom Zbikowski intercepted a Fitzpatrick pass on second down, but Stevie Johnson forced a fumble on the return, giving Buffalo possession again at it 47. Buffalo could not move for a first down after the double-possession change. The Bills punt to the Indianapolis five with 3:22 to go.

Indianapolis started from the Buffalo 24 following the touchdown. Indianapolis had its second straight three-and-out. Buffalo took possession after the punt at its 25.

Spiller rushed 41 yards on the first play of the drive, reaching the Colts' 37-yard line. He then rushed to the 31. Buffalo reached Indianapolis one a few plays later. Fred Jackson was stopped on first down before Fitzpatrick hit tight end Lee Smith for the touchdown with 11:30 remaining.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

Buffalo was unable to move for a first down and punted 57 yards to the Indianapolis. After hold on the return, the Colts started at their 12. Indianapolis had a three-and-out. McAfee punted 57 yards and a penalty on the return put Buffalo at its 22 with 1:06 left in the quarter.

Vick Ballard rushed twice for a first down before Luck teamed with Wayne on a 15-yard pass for another first down. Donnie Avery fumbled on a first-down producing reception, but Allen recovered the Buffalo 39 to keep the drive alive. Ballard rushed for nine yards to the Buffalo 25. Luck was sacked at the Buffalo 32 and on third-and-17, he teamed with Wayne to the Bills' seven (25 yards). Luck hit Hilton on an eight-yard scoring pass with 4:02 left in the period, the club's fourth third-down conversion on the drive (all passes). It was a 15-play, 87-yard drive that consumed 8:04. Hilton became the first Colts player with a touchdown via a punt return and reception in the same game.

Buffalo started at its 32 following a 32-yard kickoff return by Brad Smith. Buffalo got a first down via penalty, then Fitzpatrick hit tight end Scott Chandler on third-and-10 for a first down. Buffalo could move no further than the Colts 48, and Powell's punt was fair caught by Hilton at the Indianapolis 18.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

Buffalo failed to move from its eight-yard line, punting to the Indianapolis 49 after an 11-yard Hilton return. Indianapolis started the possession with 32 seconds remaining. A 23-yard pass interference call started the drive. From the Buffalo 28, Luck hit Wayne for 25 yards to the Bills three with 16 seconds left. Indianapolis got to the Buffalo one with one second left, where Vinatieri hit a 19-yard field goal to end the half.

Indianapolis started from its eight after penalty on the return. Wayne had a 10-yard reception on third-and-eight to let Indianapolis keep possession. Avery had a 17-yard reception on the ensuing play, followed by a 10-yarder to Allen. Three incompletions followed and Indianapolis punted from its 47 with 1:05 to go. On the drive, Wayne set the NFL record for most consecutive games with three or more receptions (59), breaking the previous record held by Cris Carter. During the quarter, Luck joined Peyton Manning as the only Colts rookies to throw for 3,000 yards.

Stevie Johnson's 63-yard reception from Fitzpatrick started the drive after a touchback. Buffalo reached the Indianapolis 13 before having to try a field goal. Lindell hit from 31 yards out to bring the score to 10-6 with 2:16 left in the half.

Luck rushed for eight yards on third down to get the drive started. Donald Brown had a 23-yard reception for the club's second first down of the drive. Dwayne Allen followed the completion with a 24-yard catch to the Buffalo 27. Luck rushed for 14 yards on third-and-11 from the Buffalo 28. The Colts got to the Buffalo seven, where Adam Vinatieri hit a 25-yard field goal with 4:13 left in the half.

Spiller ran for 11 and 13 yards to start the possession. Linebacker Robert Mathis sacked Fitzpatrick to end the threat. Indianapolis took over after a fair catch at its 11 following a 23-yard pooch punt.

Luck was intercepted on the Colts' second play. Justin Rogers returned the interception, intended for Reggie Wayne, to the Buffalo 46.

T.Y. Hilton exited the same with a head injury. He returned to the game during the quarter.

The Bills moved their 16 before punting. Powell punted 55 yards and Hilton returned the punt 18 yards to the Indianapolis 47.

Tickets distributed today: 64,366.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Vick Ballard converted consecutive first downs with 11- and four- and two-yard rushes. The drive reached midfield before a sack of Andrew Luck ended the march. McAfee punted 49 yards to the Buffalo one, where Sergio Brown downed the ball with 17 seconds left in the quarter.

Buffalo gained a first down via penalty to start the drive. The Bills converted a second first down on a 24-yard reception by T.J. Graham. C.J. Spiller's 23-yard run put Buffalo at the Colts' 20. After a short third-down completion, Rian Lindell hit a 33-yard field goal, making the score 7-3 with 4:28 left.

Indianapolis forced a three-and-out on the first Bills possession. Linebacker Jerrell Freeman sacked Ryan Fitzpatrick on third down. T.Y. Hilton returned the Shawn Powell punt 75 yards for a touchdown for a 7-0 Colts lead with 9:56 left in the period. It was the first scoring punt return for the Colts since December 16, 2007 at Oakland, T.J. Rushing (90 yards). It tied the seventh-longest scoring punt return in Colts history.

Indianapolis moved for one first down, but two five-yard penalties helped stall the drive. Pat McAfee punted 55 yards and after a 16-yard return by Leodis McKelvin, Buffalo started at its 31-yard line.

Buffalo won the coin toss and deferred. Indianapolis will receive. Buffalo defends the south end of the field.

The roof and window for Lucas Oil Stadium are closed.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

COLTS GAME-DAY DEACTIVATIONS:

CB-Vontae Davis

LB-Mario Harvey

NT-Josh Chapman

DE-Clifton Geathers

OT-Tony Hills

TE-Coby Fleener

EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES FOR COLTS:

Weslye Saunders starts at TE for Coby Fleener

Cassius Vaughn starts at CB for Vontae Davis

COLTS PRE-GAME NOTES:

Today's game marks the 85th straight sellout for the Colts, and the team has sold out 119 of the last 120 games. There never has been a game in Lucas Oil Stadium that was not sold out.

Andrew Luck has five 300 games, setting the NFL rookie record. Luck surpassed Peyton Manning (4, 1998) for the club and NFL record by a rookie quarterback.

Luck needs 35 passing yards to join Manning (3,739, 1998) as the only Colts rookies to throw for 3,000 yards. He needs 92 completions and 775 yards to eclipse Manning's rookie club records (326; 3,739).

Earlier this year, Luck joined Cam Newton as the only players with three 300 games in the first four games of a career. Against Miami in week nine, Luck threw for 433 yards to eclipse Newton's (432) previous NFL rookie record.

Luck has taken every offensive snap and has had a major hand in the club's successes. He became the first NFL rookie quarterback since 1971 to lead a September fourth-quarter comeback win in the club's week two triumph over Minnesota.

After the Green Bay win, Luck became the first NFL rookie to pass for 1,200 yards (1,208) and record at least two wins in his team's first four games. After the Cleveland win, he was the first NFL rookie with 1,500 passing yards (1,674) and three wins in a team's first six games.

After the Tennessee win, Luck had the highest winning percentage (.571) by a rookie quarterback who was a top overall pick through week eight in NFL history.

He won AFC Offensive Player-of-the-Week honors for his outing against Miami. Luck completed 30-of-48 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns. In facing then the NFL's best third-down defense, he completed 13-of-17 third-down passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, converting 12 third downs via the air on that down. He helped the club run at least eight scrimmage plays on eight game-opening possessions. Luck set the NFL record for best winning percentage by a top overall pick through week nine (5-3, .625; minimum two starts).

Luck (.667) had the best winning percentage through nine games by a rookie QB who was first overall pick in Super Bowl era (6-3; minimum three starts).

The franchise mark for starting QB wins by a rookie is nine by Chris Chandler in 1988 (9-4 for season).

Luck needs one more starting victory to tie St. Louis' Sam Bradford (7, 2010) for the most wins by a rookie quarterback drafted first overall.

Luck has hit 235-of-412 passes for 2,965 yards, with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His yardage total is the most ever produced by an NFL rookie through 10 games.

Luck is averaging 296.5 passing yards a game, 7th-most in the NFL and most among rookie QBs.

Luck leads AFC QBs with 163 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. The rushing touchdowns broke the previous club seasonal record of four by Bert Jones (1974) and Peyton Manning (2001, 2006).

Reggie Wayne has receptions in 106 straight games. He leads active NFL receivers with 183 career games played. Wayne (145) is one of six Colts ever to start more than 100 consecutive games (208, Peyton Manning; 115, C-Ken Mendenhall; 104, DE-Fred Cook; 102, DB-Jason Belser; 101, OT-Tarik Glenn). He has played in 176 straight games, the league's best streak by a WR.

Wayne (938, 12,711) is 13th in NFL career receptions. The player ahead of Wayne is Art Monk (940, 12th). He is 16th in NFL reception yards. Next on the yardage list is Monk (12,721, 15th).

Against New York, Wayne became the 14th NFL player with 900 career receptions.

Against Green Bay, Wayne (13-212, 1 TD) produced his highest yardage day (200 vs. Dallas 12/5/10) and became the first Colts receiver with two career 200 regular-season games. His yardage ranked only behind Raymond Berry (224 at Washington 11/10/57) and it was the fifth 200 game in club regular-season history (224, Berry; 212, Wayne; 210, Roger Carr at NY Jets 10/24/76; 203, Reggie Langhorne at Washington 11/7/93; 200, Wayne). Wayne became only the seventh player since 1990 to have a 200 game in a 10th career season or later (James Lofton, Irving Fryar, Jerry Rice, Shannon Sharpe, Rod Smith, Terrell Owens (2), Wayne (2)).

He earned the AFC Offensive Player-of-the-Week honors for the first time in his career.

The Colts are 28-12 when Wayne tops 100 reception yards, 20-12 when he has at least eight receptions, 54-13 when he scores a touchdown.

Wayne (76) ranks third in Colts history in career touchdowns (128, Marvin Harrison; 113, Lenny Moore). His 76 touchdown receptions are second-most to Harrison (128).

Wayne has 12,711 career scrimmage yards, second in Colts history (14,608, Marvin Harrison; 12,065, Edgerrin James).

Wayne's 76 receptions and 1,003 reception yards are the most for him through 10 games in any season of his career.

Wayne needs three receptions against Buffalo to surpass Cris Carter's NFL record (58, 1993-97) for the most consecutive games with three or more receptions. Wayne has receptions in 177 of 183 career games. He has multiple receptions in 172 outings and three or more receptions in 153 contests.

Wayne has 100.3 yardage average this year. His career-best was 94.4 in 2007.

Wayne (1,003) has produced his eighth 1,000-yard season. Reaching that plateau ties him with Marvin Harrison (8, 1999-2006) for the club record. Wayne had seven consecutive from 2004-10, the second-longest consecutive streak in franchise history.

If Wayne leads the team in receptions in 2012, it will be his seventh time doing so, ranking behind Marvin Harrison (9) and Raymond Berry (8) in club history, but it would tie Harrison's (6, 1999-04) club mark for the most consecutive seasons leading the team.

The Green Bay game was Wayne's 15th with 10 receptions, one behind Marvin Harrison's club record. Jerry Rice (17) is the all-time leader, while Wes Welker (16) is tied with Harrison and Andre Johnson for second-most. Wayne is fifth. Wayne (2007-08) is tied with Johnson (2008) and Brett Perriman (1995) for the NFL lead with three straight games with 10 catches.

Against Green Bay, Wayne became the 16th NFL player with 40 career 100 games (76, Jerry Rice; 64, Randy Moss (active); 59, Marvin Harrison, 51, Terrell Owens; 50, Don Maynard; 47, Torry Holt; 47, Michael Irvin; 46, Jimmy Smith; 45, Isaac Bruce; 43, Tim Brown; 43, James Lofton; 42, Cris Carter; 41, Lance Alworth; 40, Steve Largent; 40, Steve Smith (active)). Rice, Maynard, Irvin, Lofton, Alworth and Largent are Hall-of-Famers.

Antoine Bethea has 83 tackles this season and has 774 for his career. Bethea is one of seven Indianapolis Colts to top 700 career tackles (1,149 Jeff Herrod; 1,052, Duane Bickett; 785, Jason Belser; 754, Gary Brackett, 744, Eugene Daniel).

Kicker Adam Vinatieri has scored in the last 140 consecutive games. His 53-yard field goal with eight seconds left against Minnesota was the 24th game-winning kick of his career.

Against Tennessee, Vinatieri became the eighth player in NFL history to reach 400 career field goals. Vinatieri has 493 career field goal attempts, 10th in NFL history (Jason Elam is ninth at 540). Vinatieri (670) needs nine points to move past Lenny Moore (678) for fourth-place in Colts career scoring.

Vinatieri needs one field goal from the 50 -range for his eighth with the club. He is tied at seven with Raul Allegre and Cary Blanchard behind the club leaders (18, Dean Biasucci; 14, Mike Vanderjagt).

Vinatieri needs 24 points for his 15th career 100-plus point season. It would be his fifth with the Colts, second to Mike Vanderjagt (8).

Linebacker Jerrell Freeman topped the club in tackles in each of the first seven games before the streak was ended vs. Miami. Freeman had 13 at Chicago, 18 vs. Minnesota, 16 vs. Jacksonville, 11 vs. Green Bay, 19 at New York, seven vs. Cleveland and 15 at Tennessee. He topped the team with 13 at New England. Freeman was involved in takeaways in two of the first three outings – scoring interception return at Chicago; forced fumble against Minnesota. Freeman is the first Colts undrafted player ever to return an interception for a touchdown in a career debut, and was the first to do so in the since 1987 (LB-Peter Noga; DB-Paul Tripoli).

Against Jacksonville, T.Y. Hilton became the first NFL rookie receiver this year to post a 100-yard game when he had 113 yards against Jacksonville 9/23. He was 6-102, 1 TD vs. Miami for his second 100 outing. Hilton joins Ray Perkins (1967), Bill Brooks (1986), Marvin Harrison (1996) and Anthony Gonzalez (2007) for the second-most 100 outings by a Colts rookie receiver (3, Andre Rison, 1989).

Hilton was the 13th receiver taken in the draft. There were four selected in the first round, five in the second and three in the third before he was taken with the 92nd choice. Of the bunch drafted ahead of him, only Jacksonville's Justin Blackmon (first round, fifth overall) has one 100-yard game.

Linebacker Dwight Freeney (104.5) has recorded sacks against 27 of 31 teams. Detroit, the club's opponent on 12/2, is one of four teams Freeney has not produced a sack against. Freeney has 25 career multiple-sack games, including five three-plus sack games. He has sacked 52 different quarterbacks. Freeney has seven of the 17 double-digit sack seasons in club history.

Linebacker Robert Mathis (89.5) had an eight-game sack streak end at New England. It tied his personal-best. In 2005, he set an NFL record with sacks in eight consecutive games to start a season. Mathis has 20 career multiple-sack games, including two three-plus sack games. Mathis has four of the 17 double-digit sack seasons in club history.

The Colts are 26-8 when Freeney and Mathis combine for sacks. They each produced 10 sacks in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2010 to set the NFL mark for most seasons with teammates doing so together. They surpassed Reggie White and Clyde Simmons by doing so. They have combined for 20-plus sacks in five different seasons (26.5, 2004; 22.5, 2005; 22.0, 2008; 23.0, 2009; 21.0, 2010).

Against Miami, Mathis became 14th Colts player and the ninth of the Indianapolis era, to reach 100 regular-season victories with the club: 141 games, QB-Peyton Manning; 132, QB-John Unitas; 132, C-Jeff Saturday; 127, TE-Justin Snow; 122, WR-Reggie Wayne; 118, WR-Marvin Harrison; 114, P-Hunter Smith; 109, P-David Lee; 108, OT-Ryan Diem; 107, LB-Dwight Freeney; 107, LB-Don Shinnick; 106, DE-Ordell Braase; 105, C/LB-Dick Szymanski; 100, Mathis.

Bruce Arians is the sixth interim head coach in club history (1972, John Sandusky, nine games; 1974, Joe Thomas, 11; 1984, Hal Hunter, one; 1991, Rick Venturi, 11 games; 2005, Jim Caldwell, one game).

In beating Green Bay, Arians was the only Colts interim coach to win his first game. Arians (5-2) set the franchise record for the most wins by an interim field leader in the 27-10 victory at Jacksonville.

Sandusky was 4-5 in the games in 1972 when he succeeded Don McCafferty. His four wins under those interim conditions stood as the club mark until Arians tied him with the team's 23-20 victory over Miami this year. Thomas was 2-9 in 1974 after succeeding Howard Schnellenberger, while Venturi was 1-10 in his outings in 1991 after replacing Ron Meyer. Hunter lost the final game in 1984 after the departure of Frank Kush. Caldwell lost his one game in the absence of Tony Dungy.