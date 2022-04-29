NFL Draft 2022: Best Available Day 2 Options For Colts In Second, Third Round

The Colts did not trade up into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so they'll head into Friday night's second and third rounds holding the Nos. 42 and 73 overall picks.
We'll focus on a handful of names who could be available when the Colts go on the clock at No. 42 – 10 picks into the second round. Before, though, these are the teams that will pick ahead of the Colts after a number of trades during the first round on Thursday:
- No. 33: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville)
- No. 34: Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
- No. 35: Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)
- No. 36: New York Giants
- No. 37: Houston Texans
- No. 38: New York Jets (from Carolina)
- No. 39: Chicago Bears
- No. 40: Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
- No. 41: Seattle Seahawks
And of the players mocked to the Colts with the No. 42 overall pick by various experts over the last few months, five were drafted in the first round: OG Kenyon Green (15th, Texans), WR Jahan Dotson (16th, Commanders), QB Kenny Pickett (20th, Steelers), OT Tyler Smith (24th, Cowboys), S Lewis Cine (32nd, Vikings).
Anyways, on to the list, which is compiled from the top 50 of two respected draft gurus – NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler.
Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 17
- Dane Brugler - No. 29
Liberty QB Malik Willis
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 26
- Dane Brugler: No. 32
Iowa State RB Breece Hill
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 28
- Dane Brugler: No. 41
Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 31
- Dane Brugler: No. 48
Clemson CB Andrew Booth
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 32
- Dane Brugler: No. 26
Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 33
- Dane Brugler: No. 35
Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 34
- Dane Brugler: No. 28
Washington CB Kyler Gordon
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 35
- Dane Brugler: No. 51
UConn DT Travis Jones
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 37
- Dane Brugler: No. 34
Alabama LB Christian Harris
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 38
- Dane Brugler: No. 46
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 40
- Dane Brugler: No. 56
Baylor S Jalen Pitre
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 41
- Dane Brugler: No. 38
Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 43
- Dane Brugler: No. 36
Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 44
- Dane Brugler: No. 65
Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 45
- Dane Brugler: No. 39
North Dakota State WR Christian Watson
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 46
- Dane Brugler: No. 61
North Carolina QB Sam Howell
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 48
- Dane Brugler: No. 60
Michigan EDGE David Ojabo
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 49
- Dane Brugler: No. 43
Houston DT Logan Hall
- Daniel Jeremiah - No. 50
- Dane Brugler: No. 37
Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
- Daniel Jeremiah: No. 51
- Dane Brugler: No. 40
Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
- Daniel Jeremiah: No. 53
- Dane Brugler: No. 42
Wyoming LB Chad Muma
- Daniel Jeremiah: No. 55
- Dane Brugler: No. 44
Georgia WR George Pickens
- Daniel Jeremiah: No. 61
- Dane Brugler: No. 47
Nebraska iOL Cam Jurgens
- Daniel Jeremiah: No. 58
- Dane Brugler: No. 49