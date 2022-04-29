NFL Draft 2022: Best Available Day 2 Options For Colts In Second, Third Round

The Colts did not trade up into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so they'll head into Friday night's second and third rounds holding the Nos. 42 and 73 overall picks.

We'll focus on a handful of names who could be available when the Colts go on the clock at No. 42 – 10 picks into the second round. Before, though, these are the teams that will pick ahead of the Colts after a number of trades during the first round on Thursday:

No. 33: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville)

No. 34: Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

No. 35: Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)

No. 36: New York Giants

No. 37: Houston Texans

No. 38: New York Jets (from Carolina)

No. 39: Chicago Bears

No. 40: Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

No. 41: Seattle Seahawks

And of the players mocked to the Colts with the No. 42 overall pick by various experts over the last few months, five were drafted in the first round: OG Kenyon Green (15th, Texans), WR Jahan Dotson (16th, Commanders), QB Kenny Pickett (20th, Steelers), OT Tyler Smith (24th, Cowboys), S Lewis Cine (32nd, Vikings).