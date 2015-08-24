Bears Players Impressed With Colts Personnel

Intro: Following two practices and a game with the Indianapolis Colts, Bears players weighed in on what they thought of the two-time defending AFC South Champions.

Aug 24, 2015 at 01:55 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

PaganoBears.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in Colts history, the team held joint practices at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center last week.

The two days of work last week with the Chicago Bears was a precursor to Saturday night's preseason home opener.

After seeing the Colts up close on three different occasions, some Bears players weighed in on the Indianapolis personnel.

**Bears Cornerback Tim Jennings

On being back in Indianapolis (the Colts drafted Jennings in the second-round of the 2006 Draft):**

"It was (nice). This is where it all started. Once we landed, I was familiar with the place, familiar with the guys. Indianapolis is a good organization. When I was here (2006-2009), they have a lot of guys still working in this organization. That says a lot that they are loyal to their guys. It was great seeing them."

On what impresses him about Andrew Luck:

"The way he manages the game. The way he manages the offense. He takes control of his huddle, takes control of the offense. He's a patient kid. He takes what's given. He doesn't force anything. He's good with his feet.

"We know what he's done in the league, he's the comeback kid."

**Bears Safety Antrel Rolle

On facing Andrew Luck and the challenge that presents: **

"I love going against Luck. He's definitely one of the best quarterbacks in this league. He's very wise beyond his years. He runs a very efficient offense. He's great at looking off defenders. He's very poised in his decision making and he's a hell of a quarterback. More importantly, he understands his strengths and weaknesses as a quarterback."

On what Andre Johnson and Frank Gore will bring to the Colts (Rolle attended the University of Miami with those two):

"Definitely explosive playmaking. They bring a lot of humble leadership. They bring a lot of fight and intensity. They lead by example and more importantly by their play on the field."

"This is what we do in the offseason, train together, try to give each other the best work. The Colts landed two of the best players in the league."

Bears Running Back Matt ForteOn Colts running back Frank Gore, who Forte trains with in the offseason:

"A great player. A guy who's been doing it a long time. Frank is not a guy where you have to come out and stay on him to do stuff. He's going to be a hard worker. He's a very gifted running back with his vision and he's quick. So if the hole's there, he's going to find it. They're getting a solid player who's going to be productive, knows how to take care of his body as well. It shows a lot that he's been playing this long.

"I always talk about how Frank has low center of gravity, but he's still got that low pad level, so he can run over you. But he's also shifty. So Frank's got a low center of gravity, which helps him out breaking tackles. He's got great vision when he hits the hole. In a running back when you look at scouting him, you want a guy who has great pad level and good vision."

