Bears Players Impressed With Colts Personnel

"A great player. A guy who's been doing it a long time. Frank is not a guy where you have to come out and stay on him to do stuff. He's going to be a hard worker. He's a very gifted running back with his vision and he's quick. So if the hole's there, he's going to find it. They're getting a solid player who's going to be productive, knows how to take care of his body as well. It shows a lot that he's been playing this long.

"I always talk about how Frank has low center of gravity, but he's still got that low pad level, so he can run over you. But he's also shifty. So Frank's got a low center of gravity, which helps him out breaking tackles. He's got great vision when he hits the hole. In a running back when you look at scouting him, you want a guy who has great pad level and good vision."