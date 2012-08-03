BACKERS ON BOARD

Linebackers Moise Fokou and Greg Lloyd were traded last night from Philadelphia to Indianapolis. The trade became official this afternoon in time for the pair to practice with the team. Fokou and Lloyd want to learn, catch up and contribute.

ANDERSON –A whirlwind afternoon for Moise Fokou and Greg Lloyd continued after a whirlwind evening yesterday when the linebackers were traded by Philadelphia to the Colts.

The trade became official midway through the Colts' afternoon practice session and Fokou and Lloyd suited up, loosen up and joined the team as it went through its paces.

The holdup was former Colts defensive back Kevin Thomas passing his physical with the Eagles.  Once matters were green-lighted, all parties were cleared to work.

For Fokou and Lloyd, they are glad to be in Indianapolis.

"We're definitely excited.  We're glad to be a part of this family," said Fokou.  "I know they're trying to build a monster here.  We came real suddenly.  We're excited for the new opportunity to come out and help.

"(Ryan) Grigson was out there in Philadelphia when I was there, too.  He saw something in Greg and I, and we're just excited to be a part of this community and this team. … It's (the trade) a part of this business.  You never want it to happen, but it's part of the business.  You have to be ready for it.  Greg and I, I think we can say this is a second opportunity, a new, fresh start.  We're happy to be part of the team."

Grigson, the Colts' general manager, spent 2004-11 in personnel capacities with Philadelphia, including 2010-11 as director of player personnel.

Fokou, 6-1, 236, is a four-year NFL veteran who has started 22 of 43 career games, totaling 98 tackles, 66 solo, one sack, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.  Fokou was a seventh-round selection by the Eagles in 2009 from Maryland.

Lloyd, 6-1, 247, was a seventh-round selection by Philadelphia in 2011.  He was promoted to the 53-man roster in November after spending the first 12 weeks on the practice squad.  He is the son of former Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd.

"It came to news to us, suddenly," said Lloyd.  "Like Moise said, it's something that happens.  It's part of the business and you have to be ready for it. … It's my second year in the league, so it's the first time it happened to me.  It's something new.  One day, you're finished practice with one team and you get a call, 'Oh, by the way, tomorrow you'll be with another team.'  It's like, 'Okay.'  You take it in stride.  It's nothing to be sad about.  You still get to play the game you love.  I'm excited to get out here and get after it.

"They're (the Colts) building.  I see everybody working hard.  Everybody was out there getting after it.  We're just happy to add on it.  We'll come out, give it our all and contribute the best we can.  It's going to take some catching up.  They've (the other players) have been here.  They've gotten the install, so we have a little catching up to do.  We plan to get on the page as everybody else."

"There are going to be tough decisions day-in and day-out in the NFL," said Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano.  "We're going to do what's best for the team and winning.  It's a deal there where we thought we could help our team.  I think it's a benefit to all parties involved.  I think it was positive for our organization moving forward."

