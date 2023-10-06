'Beyond the Sidelines' silent auction now open! Bid on a private meet-and-greet with Peyton Manning, Pat McAfee Show experience and much more

The Beyond the Sidelines Silent Auction benefiting Kicking The Stigma is now open!

Have the chance to bid on exclusive items from the Colts and their partners including a private meet-and-greet with Peyton Manning, a Pat McAfee Show experience, custom helmet signed by Anthony Richardson, VIP Colts practice visit, and much more.

Kicking The Stigma is the Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts' initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses. Since it began in 2020, we launched, and continue to run, a national awareness campaign, created a grant program for nonprofits working in mental health, and dedicated home Colts games in 2021 and 2022 to mental health awareness. To date we have committed more than $25 million to this cause.

Funds raised from the Beyond the Sidelines Silent Auction will go toward Kicking the Stigma programming and Action Grants, which provide financial support to nonprofits and organizations that focus on the education, support, and advocacy of mental health. To date, we have been able to distribute $5.2 M in grants to 49 different worthy organizations.