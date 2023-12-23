Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea and T Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons

Fernea, 6-0, 195 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh. Fernea participated in the Colts' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He was placed on the Injured Reserve list on August 5, 2023. As a rookie in 2022, Fernea spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. He saw action in one game. Fernea was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he appeared in 50 games (three starts) at UCLA (2016-21) and caught eight passes for 155 yards (19.4 avg.) and two touchdowns. Fernea registered 10 carries for 83 yards (8.3 avg.) and one touchdown. He also tallied 12 tackles (nine solo). His last name is pronounced FIR-knee-uh.