Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea and T Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.

Dec 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
fernea 1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver Ethan Fernea and tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fernea, 6-0, 195 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in Week 15 vs. Pittsburgh. Fernea participated in the Colts' 2023 offseason program and training camp. He was placed on the Injured Reserve list on August 5, 2023. As a rookie in 2022, Fernea spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. He saw action in one game. Fernea was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he appeared in 50 games (three starts) at UCLA (2016-21) and caught eight passes for 155 yards (19.4 avg.) and two touchdowns. Fernea registered 10 carries for 83 yards (8.3 avg.) and one touchdown. He also tallied 12 tackles (nine solo). His last name is pronounced FIR-knee-uh.

Veldheer, 6-8, 293 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on December 11, 2023. He has played in 121 career games (114 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020, 2023), Green Bay Packers (2019-21), New England Patriots (2019), Denver Broncos (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Oakland Raiders (2010-2013). Veldheer has also appeared in six postseason contests (five starts). He was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (69th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Hillsdale. His last name is pronounced vell-DEER.

Related Content

news

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to 53-man roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 
news

Colts sign RB Tyler Goodson to 53-man roster from practice squad; sign DE Zach McCloud, WR Jaydon Mickens, WR Juwann Winfree to practice squad; release G Lewis Kidd from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. Additionally on Tuesday, the Colts placed cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on the Reserve/Suspended list for three games for conduct detrimental to the team.
news

Colts sign G Arlington Hambright to practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.
news

Colts elevate WR Ethan Fernea to active roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.
news

Colts elevate RB Tyler Goodson to active roster from practice squad, place DE Derek Rivers on practice squad injured list

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday.
news

Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery to 53-man roster from practice squad, waive G Arlington Hambright

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.
news

Colts sign T Jared Veldheer to practice squad, release DB Brandon Wilson from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves Monday.
news

Colts activate DT Grover Stewart, waive WR Juwann Winfree and elevate RB Tyler Goodson and WR D.J. Montgomery to active roster from practice squad for Week 14

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday.
news

Colts sign DE Derek Rivers to practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. Additionally, on Wednesday, the NFL suspended practice squad defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad for the next six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. 
news

Colts sign WR Ethan Fernea to practice squad, place WR K.J. Hamler on practice squad injured list

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 
news

Colts elevate WR D.J. Montgomery to active roster from practice squad for Week 12

The Colts made the roster move Saturday. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising