Colts Wide Receiver Ashton Dulin Signs Tender

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today announced that restricted free agent wide receiver Ashton Dulin has signed his tender.

Dulin, 6-2, 215 pounds, has appeared in 43 career games (one start) in three seasons (2019-21) with Indianapolis and has tallied 18 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He has also compiled five carries for 43 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 439 yards (25.8 avg.) and 31 special teams tackles. Dulin originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.