Colts Wide Receiver Ashton Dulin Signs Tender

Dulin caught 13 passes for 173 yards with two touchdowns in 2021, and also earned second-team AP All-Pro honors as a special teams player. 

Apr 19, 2022 at 09:28 AM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today announced that restricted free agent wide receiver Ashton Dulin has signed his tender.

Dulin, 6-2, 215 pounds, has appeared in 43 career games (one start) in three seasons (2019-21) with Indianapolis and has tallied 18 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He has also compiled five carries for 43 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 439 yards (25.8 avg.) and 31 special teams tackles. Dulin originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.

In 2021, Dulin saw action in all 17 games (one start) and finished second in the NFL with 17 special teams tackles en route to being named Associated Press Second Team All-Pro. He also set career highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (173), receiving touchdowns (two) and kickoff return yards (206). Since entering the NFL in 2019, Dulin ranks 11th in the league in special teams tackles.

