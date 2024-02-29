Around the AFC South at NFL Combine: Decisions looming on Derrick Henry, Calvin Ridley, Josh Allen

A year ago, the AFC South was widely viewed among NFL's worst divisions – the Texans and Colts had top-four picks, the Titans crashed down the stretch of 2022 and the Jaguars won the division with nine victories.

Plenty is different now, with all four teams in the division featuring age-25-and-under quarterbacks and the Texans emerging from a closely contested division as champions in 2023. The AFC South, in 2024, might profile as one of football's best divisions.

"Our division is definitely really good," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said this week at the NFL Combine. "When you think about the young quarterbacks in our division with the Colts, the Jags, the Titans, and us, we all have really young quarterbacks who all have bright futures. Four really good teams in our division. It's going to be a battle each and every week that we play each other. I'm excited about it. You want to play against the top competition to see where you stack up, and I'm excited to see our team develop and grow throughout the year and see where we end up."

So while the Colts have plenty of business to tend to in the coming days, weeks and months, it's worth taking a peek at what's ahead for their division rivals. A few things we heard at the NFL Combine this week regarding the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans:

Derrick Henry, the No. 7 pick and the Titans

Henry, the four-time Pro Bowl running back who's spent his entire eight-year career in Tennessee, is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL league year begins March 13. While Henry gave what felt like a farewell speech following the Titans' season finale in January, general manager Ran Carthon this week didn't tip his hand on Tennessee's plans with the star running back.

"I hear that question around town a lot – people will come and the first thing they'll say is, 'Hey, we're not going to lose Derrick, are we?'" Carthon said at the NFL Combine Tuesday. "And I think I've probably, in my 12 months on this job, have gotten more Derrick Henry questions than anything. So I understand that piece of it too. But, I have a responsibility to build this team long term. And like I said, we'll cross that bridge with Derrick and his team when we get there."

What the Titans do have is the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, plenty of cap space, a new head coach (Brian Callahan) and a second-year quarterback (Will Levis) who had some impressive moments in 2023. Carthon said the Titans like the seventh overall pick but are "open" to listening to offers to trade down – relatively standard fare for a team with a top-10 pick and a young quarterback already in place.

As for the cap space, Carthon emphasized a prudent approach to spending in free agency.