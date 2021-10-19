Colts Elevate DT Antwaun Woods To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad

Woods, 6-1, 307 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 41 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17) and has compiled 85 tackles (36 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. Woods has also started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. In 2021, he has played in one game and has tallied two tackles (one solo).