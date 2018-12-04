Anthony Walker, Kenny Moore II Turn In Best Pro Football Focus Grades Of 2018 In Week 13

A couple of Indianapolis Colts defenders in Anthony Walker and Kenny Moore II played arguably their best overall games of the year against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Dec 04, 2018 at 03:00 PM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

2018_1202_JAX_5347

INDIANAPOLIS — Perhaps lost in the Indianapolis Colts' 6-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday is the fact that their defense played quite well.

With Cody Kessler in for Blake Bortles at quarterback for the Jaguars, and Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon filling in for the suspended Leonard Fournette, the Colts defense did its job.

On the day, the unit held Jacksonville's offense to 211 total yards — its fewest allowed in a game this season — and six points — its second-fewest allowed this season.

A few Colts players graded out quite well in the game according to Pro Football Focus.

Anthony Walker

Linebacker No. 7 (91.3), 43 snaps (74 percent)

Walker was all over the place on Sunday, racking up nine tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery. The recovery continued the Colts' streak of forcing a turnover in every game this season, now the only team in the NFL to do so.

The Jaguars replaced their offensive coordinator and quarterback last week as well as had Hyde and Yeldon filling in for Fournette while he was suspended for the game. Because of that, their gameplan seemed relatively straightforward and based on the players' execution.

Walker and the Colts' front seven did a good job keeping the Jaguars' defense in front of them and limiting big plays, holding Kessler to a 6.3 yards per pass attempt average and the running backs to 2.5 yards per carry.

The Colts defense came to play on Sunday, but unfortunately, they were not able to put together an entire team effort.

Kenny Moore II

Cornerback No. 10 (83.6), 58 snaps (100 percent)

Like Walker, Moore II also earned his highest grade on the season from PFF.

The second-year corner did allow seven receptions on nine targets for a total of 55 yards (7.9 avg), but he kept things under control. One of the seven allowed receptions went for 23 yards, leaving just 32 yards between the other six receptions (5.3).

Moore did perhaps his best work while getting physical, however, totaling five tackles and two quarterback hurries. He was also credited with two "stops" by PFF, which constitutes a "loss" by the offense.

Evan Boehm

Center No. 4 (68.8), 72 snaps (95 percent)

Boehm has done a nice job of filling in for the injured Ryan Kelly the past couple weeks, with he, too, getting his top grade of the season.

"He's doing a heck of a job," Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said of Boehm following the game. "He comes in there, he commands the huddle, he does a great job with the protection. (I'm) proud of how he's playing."

The Colts haven't been able to get the run game going, and Luck has been seeing some pressure, but Boehm has graded well.

Boehm briefly left Sunday's contest with a neck injury but was able to return. He was docked for allowing a pressure and being called for a holding penalty, but registered a grade of 73.8 in pass blocking.

