Anthony Walker, Kenny Moore II Turn In Best Pro Football Focus Grades Of 2018 In Week 13

Anthony Walker

Linebacker No. 7 (91.3), 43 snaps (74 percent)

Walker was all over the place on Sunday, racking up nine tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery. The recovery continued the Colts' streak of forcing a turnover in every game this season, now the only team in the NFL to do so.

The Jaguars replaced their offensive coordinator and quarterback last week as well as had Hyde and Yeldon filling in for Fournette while he was suspended for the game. Because of that, their gameplan seemed relatively straightforward and based on the players' execution.

Walker and the Colts' front seven did a good job keeping the Jaguars' defense in front of them and limiting big plays, holding Kessler to a 6.3 yards per pass attempt average and the running backs to 2.5 yards per carry.