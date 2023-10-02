5 Colts Things Learned, Week 4: Anthony Richardson makes spectacular throws, Shane Steichen's culture shines, Dallis Flowers ruled out for 2023 season

1. The impact of Shane Steichen's culture showed up again.

As the Colts stared down a 23-0 deficit midway through the third quarter, you would've been forgiven if your mind wandered to what happened last year. The Colts lost games 24-0, 26-3, 20-3 and 38-10 in 2022.

But this isn't 2022. Far from it.

"It shows this team has a different type of fight than we had last year," defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo said.

"It" is the Colts scoring 23 unanswered points on offense, and the defense keeping the Rams off the scoreboard, over the final 20 or so minutes of regulation to force overtime. Anthony Richardson's 35-yard strike to tight end Mo Alie-Cox – who rumbled over safety Russ Yeast on his way to the end zone – and cornerback Kenny Moore II's ensuing interception of Matthew Stafford were sparks that ignited the Colts' sideline and the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium. All of a sudden, the comeback was on, capped by Richardson finding tight end Drew Ogletree for a touchdown and hitting Michael Pittman Jr. in the end zone for a game-tying two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

"It shows there's no quit in us," safety Julian Blackmon said. "It's really exciting. We haven't had that in a while."

The Colts' comeback was a reflection of the culture head coach Shane Steichen has worked to instill in his team over the last seven months. At halftime, the Colts' mindset was to block out the scoreboard and focus on the play in front of them because, as Blackmon said: "The reason why we were losing was things we had done to ourselves, not anything they were doing spectacularly."

There's an inherent trust in the scheme and coaching this team has, in addition to the talent the Colts collectively possess. Eventually, the Colts were confident they'd find answers; on both offense and defense, those answers came in the second half.

"We got a lot of dogs on this team," running back Zack Moss said. "We work hard day in and day out. We got guys who are banged up and just continue to show up . Veteran guys, young guys, everyone's really bought in to coach Shane and everything he's vocalized to us. And he also walks the walk as well."

The culture Steichen is fostering mattered quite a bit on Sunday – because, if the Colts didn't coalesce behind it, the 23-0 comeback wouldn't have happened.