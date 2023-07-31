Training Camp Notebook: Anthony Richardson expected back at practice Tuesday or Thursday, plus more Colts updates from Day 1 in pads

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson underwent a procedure on Sunday to correct his nasal septum and did not practice Monday, though the No. 4 overall pick was on the field and extensively engaged throughout the morning of work at Grand Park.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson is expected to practice Tuesday, but if he isn't ready by then he'll get back on the field Thursday (the Colts have a walkthrough, not a full practice, on Wednesday).

"He was definitely in tune out there in practice and going through his reads in the back," Steichen said. "It's not a big concern at all. He should be out there tomorrow, worst-case scenario he'll be out there the next day."

The Colts and Richardson decided to have the procedure done now to help him breathe better, Steichen said.

With Richardson sidelined, Gardner Minshew took all the reps with the Colts' first-team offense, while Sam Ehlinger took the rest. Minshew found wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a snappy completion to begin 11-on-11 work, and later in practice stepped up in the pocket to find tight end Drew Ogletree over the middle for a chunk gain.

More updates and observations from Monday's practice, the Colts' first with pads on of training camp: