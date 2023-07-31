Training Camp Notebook: Anthony Richardson expected back at practice Tuesday or Thursday, plus more Colts updates from Day 1 in pads

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson underwent a procedure on Sunday to correct his nasal septum and did not practice Monday, though the No. 4 overall pick was on the field and extensively engaged throughout the morning of work at Grand Park.
Head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson is expected to practice Tuesday, but if he isn't ready by then he'll get back on the field Thursday (the Colts have a walkthrough, not a full practice, on Wednesday).
"He was definitely in tune out there in practice and going through his reads in the back," Steichen said. "It's not a big concern at all. He should be out there tomorrow, worst-case scenario he'll be out there the next day."
The Colts and Richardson decided to have the procedure done now to help him breathe better, Steichen said.
With Richardson sidelined, Gardner Minshew took all the reps with the Colts' first-team offense, while Sam Ehlinger took the rest. Minshew found wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a snappy completion to begin 11-on-11 work, and later in practice stepped up in the pocket to find tight end Drew Ogletree over the middle for a chunk gain.
More updates and observations from Monday's practice, the Colts' first with pads on of training camp:
- Ehlinger had a few standout throws, including a deep ball to wide receiver Ethan Fernea and a strike to wide receiver Mike Strachan.
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin set the tone for practice with a physical hit on running back Zack Moss, who had just caught a checkdown pass from Minshew.
- Moss left practice later in the morning, with Steichen saying the running back sustained an arm injury.
- Tight end Will Mallory was removed from the PUP list Monday morning and quickly got involved with a reception from Ehlinger in 11-on-11.
- Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. had a pair of pass break-ups in seven-on-seven work.
- Cornerbacks JuJu Brents (hamstring) and Darius Rush (shoulder) remained out, as were safety Julian Blackmon (hamstring) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring). Offensive lineman Jake Witt (hip) did not participate, and tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring) was also held back.
- Linebacker Shaquille Leonard did not participate in full-team work on Monday, but took part in every other period of practice. The three-time AP All-Pro sat down with Matt Taylor and Jeffrey Gorman to update his progress on Monday's edition of Training Camp Daily, which you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.