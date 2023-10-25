Colts QB Anthony Richardson undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Richardson is in "good spirits," head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday. 

Oct 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Anthony Richardson 1

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson underwent successful surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder in Los Angeles, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced on social media Tuesday. 

Head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday Richardson is in "good spirits" and will remain in California for a bit, but will do the bulk of his rehab in Indianapolis, allowing him to participate in meetings and be around his teammates. 

"The biggest thing is getting the rehab, getting his shoulder right and then staying focused throughout the season in these meetings, still being dialed in at practice, all those things," Steichen said. "I think you can learn during this time to become a better player for next year."

Richardson sustained an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder during the Colts' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans, and was placed on injured reserve following that game. Last week, Irsay announced Richardson would undergo season-ending surgery, ending the 2023 No. 4 overall pick's rookie year after four games.

The Colts and Richardson decided on surgery being the best course of action with an eye on the big picture, head coach Shane Steichen said last week.

"The longevity of him needs to be at a premium so this is the best thing for him moving forward," Steichen said.

Related Content

news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Turnovers, penalties overshadow progress from Colts offense in Week 7 loss to Browns

The Colts racked up 456 yards of offense against a Browns defense that entered Week 7 allowing 200 yards per game, but four turnovers and eight penalties proved to be deciding factors in Sunday's 39-38 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Why Shane Steichen remains confident in Anthony Richardson's future after season-ending shoulder surgery

Even in limited action, Steichen saw plenty of encouraging things from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Richardson started four games as a rookie and completed 50 of 84 passes for 577 yards. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 7 game vs. Cleveland Browns

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts DT Grover Stewart suspended 6 games by NFL

The NFL announced the suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy on Tuesday. 
news

JuJu Brents, Josh Downs notch career firsts in Colts' Week 6 loss to Jaguars

Downs snagged his first career touchdown, and a few plays later, Brents recorded his first career interception in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. 
news

Colts disappointed by slow start, turnovers but remain confident in Gardner Minshew after Week 6 loss to Jaguars

The Colts lost, 37-20, to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at EverBank Stadium, the team's ninth consecutive away defeat to their AFC South rivals. 
news

Gardner Minshew downplays 'revenge game' narrative ahead of Colts' Week 6 meeting with Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday will be Minshew's first game against his former team since the Jaguars traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2021 season. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 6 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts evaluating Anthony Richardson for AC joint injury; Gardner Minshew expected to start Week 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen said the Colts are still evaluating if Richardson's shoulder injury will lead him to be placed on injured reserve. 
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising