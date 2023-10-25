Colts QB Anthony Richardson undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson underwent successful surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder in Los Angeles, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced on social media Tuesday.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday Richardson is in "good spirits" and will remain in California for a bit, but will do the bulk of his rehab in Indianapolis, allowing him to participate in meetings and be around his teammates.

"The biggest thing is getting the rehab, getting his shoulder right and then staying focused throughout the season in these meetings, still being dialed in at practice, all those things," Steichen said. "I think you can learn during this time to become a better player for next year."

Richardson sustained an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder during the Colts' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans, and was placed on injured reserve following that game. Last week, Irsay announced Richardson would undergo season-ending surgery, ending the 2023 No. 4 overall pick's rookie year after four games.

The Colts and Richardson decided on surgery being the best course of action with an eye on the big picture, head coach Shane Steichen said last week.