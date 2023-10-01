Anthony Richardson, Colts offense show 'unstoppable' upside amid Week 4 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Later in the second half, Richardson sparked a drive with a 38-yard strike to wide receiver Alec Pierce, erasing a second-and-20 and – with the help of a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty – landing the Colts in the red zone. A few plays later, Richardson plunged in for a touchdown, hitting his signature 360-degree spin spike to bring the Colts within one score.

And then, with the game on the line, Richardson connected with tight end Drew Ogletree for a pair of in-rhythm explosive plays that churned out 22 and 21 yards. A 17-yard completion to tight end Kylen Granson on fourth-and-four set up a touchdown toss to Ogletree, then the game-tying two-point conversion on a pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Over that four-drive stretch in the second half, Richardson accounted for all three Colts touchdowns and both two-point conversions, and completed seven of 13 passes for 153 yards with a passer rating of 135.6.

"When we get in that groove, we get in that rhythm, we're unstoppable," center Wesley French said. "We've got to find that rhythm and get in it earlier."

And that's the flip side here. The Colts managed only five first downs and 100 yards of total offense over their first five possessions. Richardson lost a fumble. Los Angeles surged to a sizable lead as the Colts searched for answers.

"We were shooting ourselves in the foot," Moss said. "We weren't playing up to the standard. And offensively we can't get off to a slow start like that especially against a team that executes like that with a veteran quarterback who's not going to give us many turnovers and put the ball in harm's way too many times."

Gus Bradley's group counter-punched Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay's offense, keeping the visitors stuck at 23 points while the Colts' offense played catch-up. And eventually, Steichen, Richardson and the Colts found those answers.

"We just weren't clicking, you know what I mean? I got to do a better job putting our guys in position in the first half to make those plays," Steichen said. "Defense, we all stepped up as a team in the second half and we got it turned around but obviously, we can't start like that as a football team."

The answers to the problem of erasing a 23-point deficit began with Richardson. And while the Colts came up short in the end – Richardson went 0/3 on his final full possession in regulation, with the game knotted at 23 – the Colts walked away from downtown Indianapolis on Sunday encouraged with what they saw from Richardson in his third career start.