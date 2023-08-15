Training Camp

Presented by

Anthony Richardson on being named Colts' starting quarterback: 'I have to work for everything'

Richardson discussed being tapped as the Colts' QB1 following Tuesday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 

Aug 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

ARTCN815

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Shane Steichen called Anthony Richardson into his office Monday evening to deliver the news: He'd be the team's starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

But Steichen told Richardson something else, too: You still have to work for it, the Colts head coach told the rookie quarterback. Nothing will be handed to you, and you still have to earn everything at the NFL level.

He didn't have to tell Richardson twice.

"I don't want to come in here and make it seem like everything should be handed to me — because it definitely shouldn't," Richardson said. "I have to work for everything, and (my teammates) are here working for everything, so I'm just trying to reciprocate the same thing and just continue to grind and gain respect and trust from those guys."

Richardson's three weeks of training camp have been defined not only by his immense talent, but by the work ethic he's demonstrated and level head he possesses. The Colts were never going to just hand the No. 1 quarterback gig to Richardson – he had to earn it, and he had to understand why he had to earn it.

So Richardson embraced the training camp competition with veteran Gardner Minshew. And he didn't have any expectation for how it would go – which is why he said Tuesday he was "shocked" when Steichen informed him of the team's decision.

"I've been grinding, putting in work just to get the title – but it's not really all about a title," Richardson said. "I'm just trying to make sure I'm ready for the team. Despite being labeled QB1, I still got other guys in the room helping me get to that standard. I'm forever thankful for them, I appreciate them and I'm glad I did get the nod and I do have the trust of everybody in the building to think I am QB1."

Richardson said he feels ready to take the reins of the Colts' QB1 gig, but – in keeping with his "gotta work for it" mentality – he also acknowledged Tuesday's news doesn't mean he's made it in the NFL.

"I don't think I'll ever be fully ready because there's always stuff I can learn, day by day," Richardson said. "Just getting information from Gardner, he's been in the league four-plus years. So just gathering information from him, gathering information from coach Steichen, just working day by day.

"As of now I feel ready, but who's to say if I'm ready or not." 

Toward the end of his press conference Tuesday, Richardson was asked if he's thought about how he can follow in the footsteps of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. Both those guys were QB1 from Day 1, just like Richardson will be. But until Richardson earns it, he's not thinking of himself alongside those two prior first-round franchise quarterbacks.

"Not yet, because I haven't done anything yet," Richardson said. "Those guys, they've done a lot for the people here. I'm just getting started. I'm just trying to continue to push and work for it. When the time does some and moment does come that people ask about me and my career here, hopefully it's all good things."

Related Content

news

Cornerback Darius Rush 'excited to perform' this weekend following breakout game against the Buffalo Bills

From the moment Rush returned an interception for a 52-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, he has been one of the most talked about players on the team. Now with a game against the Chicago Bears coming up, he is ready to show that play wasn't a fluke.
news

Safety Julian Blackmon participates in his first training camp practice

After sustaining a hamstring injury after OTAs, Blackmon had not been able to practice. However, that all changed on Tuesday when he was cleared to return to the field.
news

Colts name Anthony Richardson starting quarterback for 2023 regular season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement after Tuesday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

How joint practices with Chicago Bears will challenge Anthony Richardson in different ways than preseason games

Wednesday and Thursday's joint practices with the Chicago Bears at Grand Park will test Richardson's ability to read more complex defenses than he might see in preseason games. 
news

Colts-Bills preview: Anthony Richardson's preseason debut, plus what to watch at every position on Saturday

Richardson will start on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in our first look at the 2023 Colts. Here's something to watch for from every position group this weekend. 
news

What Colts rookies are looking to show in their preseason debut vs. Bills

Ahead of the Colts preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, several rookies share what they hope to prove in their first NFL preseason.
news

How Deon Jackson is using his 2022 breakout performance to fuel him ahead of this season

After having some big games in 2022, Jackson catches up with the hosts of Training Camp Daily to explain how he hopes to build off of them during the upcoming season.
news

Training camp notebook: Anthony Richardson to start Colts' preseason opener vs. Bills

Head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson and the first-team offense will play roughly a quarter on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. 
news

Today's August 10 Training Camp practice moved indoors

Due to recent heavy rain, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 10 a.m. today has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.
news

For Colts' Rodney Thomas II, Isaiah McKenzie, potential for Damar Hamlin to play in preseason opener feels 'normal'

Colts safety Rodney Thomas II is one of Damar Hamlin's closest friends, and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was in Cincinnati with the Bills when Hamlin sustained a cardiac arrest last January. 
news

Training Camp Notebook: Nick Cross feeling comfortable, confident heading into Year 2 with Colts

Cross is getting work at strong safety, free safety and slot corner during his second training camp in the NFL. 
Advertising