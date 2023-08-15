Anthony Richardson on being named Colts' starting quarterback: 'I have to work for everything'

Richardson's three weeks of training camp have been defined not only by his immense talent, but by the work ethic he's demonstrated and level head he possesses. The Colts were never going to just hand the No. 1 quarterback gig to Richardson – he had to earn it, and he had to understand why he had to earn it.

So Richardson embraced the training camp competition with veteran Gardner Minshew. And he didn't have any expectation for how it would go – which is why he said Tuesday he was "shocked" when Steichen informed him of the team's decision.

"I've been grinding, putting in work just to get the title – but it's not really all about a title," Richardson said. "I'm just trying to make sure I'm ready for the team. Despite being labeled QB1, I still got other guys in the room helping me get to that standard. I'm forever thankful for them, I appreciate them and I'm glad I did get the nod and I do have the trust of everybody in the building to think I am QB1."

Richardson said he feels ready to take the reins of the Colts' QB1 gig, but – in keeping with his "gotta work for it" mentality – he also acknowledged Tuesday's news doesn't mean he's made it in the NFL.

"I don't think I'll ever be fully ready because there's always stuff I can learn, day by day," Richardson said. "Just getting information from Gardner, he's been in the league four-plus years. So just gathering information from him, gathering information from coach Steichen, just working day by day.

"As of now I feel ready, but who's to say if I'm ready or not."

Toward the end of his press conference Tuesday, Richardson was asked if he's thought about how he can follow in the footsteps of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. Both those guys were QB1 from Day 1, just like Richardson will be. But until Richardson earns it, he's not thinking of himself alongside those two prior first-round franchise quarterbacks.