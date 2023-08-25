Anthony Richardson, Colts' starting offense plays entire first half in win over Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – Anthony Richardson's final tune-up before his regular season debut covered two quarters and 33 snaps with the Colts' first-team offense on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 2023 No. 4 overall pick completed six of 17 passes for 78 yards and rushed five times for 38 yards while engineering three scoring drives. Richardson's stat line doesn't tell the full story of his game, though – he showcased his mobility, both in the pocket and as a ball-carrier, over the course of his evening.

Richardson was pressured a handful of times but was not sacked; his ability to avoid going down under pressure led the Colts to kick a field goal in the second quarter. On second and 11, Richardson was hit in the pocket but stayed on his feet and nearly completed a pass to tight end Kylen Granson; on the next play, he was pressured again but escaped for a five-yard gain.

Had Richardson been sacked on either play, it would've likely forced the Colts to attempt a field goal of 50 or more yards. Instead, Lucas Havrisik connected from 41 yards, pushing the Colts' lead to 17-10 at the time.