Anthony Richardson, Colts' starting offense plays entire first half in win over Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts' first-team offense played 33 snaps over the first and second quarters in Thursday night's preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Aug 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

PHILADELPHIA – Anthony Richardson's final tune-up before his regular season debut covered two quarters and 33 snaps with the Colts' first-team offense on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 2023 No. 4 overall pick completed six of 17 passes for 78 yards and rushed five times for 38 yards while engineering three scoring drives. Richardson's stat line doesn't tell the full story of his game, though – he showcased his mobility, both in the pocket and as a ball-carrier, over the course of his evening.

Richardson was pressured a handful of times but was not sacked; his ability to avoid going down under pressure led the Colts to kick a field goal in the second quarter. On second and 11, Richardson was hit in the pocket but stayed on his feet and nearly completed a pass to tight end Kylen Granson; on the next play, he was pressured again but escaped for a five-yard gain.

Had Richardson been sacked on either play, it would've likely forced the Colts to attempt a field goal of 50 or more yards. Instead, Lucas Havrisik connected from 41 yards, pushing the Colts' lead to 17-10 at the time.

Running backs Deon Jackson and Evan Hull notched the Colts' two first-half touchdowns, while tight end Drew Ogletree caught a 23-yard pass in his 2023 preseason debut.

The Colts' first-team defense saw plenty of work in the first half, too. The team's top secondary group – cornerbacks Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr. and Kenny Moore II, and safeties Julian Blackmon and Rodney Thomas II – all played over 30 snaps, while linebackers Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed played 25 snaps apiece (Shaquille Leonard is in the concussion protocol and did not travel with the Colts to Philadelphia, head coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week). Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who returned to practice Tuesday after missing a stretch of training camp with a foot injury, played Thursday night, too.

Franklin racked up six tackles and had a pass break-up in his hometown, while Speed had two tackles for a loss. Flowers and Baker each recorded a pair of pass break-ups.

The Eagles did not play their starters in Thursday night's game.

Gardner Minshew tagged in for Richardson to begin the third quarter and threw a touchdown to running back Kenyan Drake. Sam Ehlinger took over for the fourth quarter and the Colts won, 27-13.

Game Photos: Colts at Eagles, Preseason Week 3

View highlights from the Colts versus Philadelphia Eagles preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24.

