Roster Moves

Colts sign quarterback Anthony Richardson

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday, and all 12 of the team's draft picks are now under contract. 

Jul 25, 2023 at 02:19 PM
Colts Communications
WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed 2023 first round (fourth overall) NFL Draft selection, quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Colts have now signed all 12 of their draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson, 6-4, 244 pounds, played in 24 games (13 starts) at Florida (2020-22) and completed 215-of-393 passes for 3,105 yards and 24 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He also contributed 161 carries for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022, Richardson started all 12 games he saw action in and completed 176-of-327 passes for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He also added 103 carries for 654 yards and nine touchdowns.

