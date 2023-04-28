Colts first-round pick Anthony Richardson arrives in Indianapolis ready to work: 'We can achieve great things'

Anthony Richardson swooped in to Indianapolis on Friday, shaking hands and saying hi to folks around the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The whirlwind continued for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, who flew back to Florida later Friday and will be back in Indianapolis next week ahead of rookie minicamp.

Richardson was joined in Indianapolis Friday by his manager, Vernell Brown and his wife, Emiliana Brown; his agent, Deiric Jackson; his close friend ("that's my brother," he said) Emmanuel Fort; his stepdad; his mother and his younger brother.

And when the 20-year-old Richardson moves to Indianapolis, he won't come alone – the Browns, Fort, his mom, stepdad and brother will make the move, too. It's all part of Richardson's plan to grasp the opportunity in front of him and mold it into the outcome he and the Colts hope it'll be.

"It's definitely going to keep me grounded," Richardson said. "They've been with me my whole life helping me get here to this point. Just making sure I have them in my corner, keeping me grounded and letting me remember who I am as a person, and not just about my ball and why I'm doing it. I do it for my family. I do it because I want to be great. So, it just keeps me grounded and lets me know what I'm working towards."

To get there, Richardson and the Colts will, collectively, have to put in the work. But the quarterback and the coaching staff feel like a strong match; something clicked when the Colts sent a contingent to hold a private workout with Richardson in Florida ahead of the draft.

Head coach Shane Steichen barked out specific reads, going so far as to play defense against Richardson's throws. Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner laid a detailed roadmap for how the Colts wanted the day to go. It was demanding; it was different.

And both parties realized: How Richardson wants to be coached, and how the Colts planned to coach him, were the same.