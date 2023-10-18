Colts QB Anthony Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Richardson sustained an injury to the AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder on a running play in the second quarter of the Colts' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick was placed on injured reserve last week as he and the Colts gathered extensive information to determine the best course of action for Richardson.

This week, Richardson and the Colts determined that course of action would result in surgery.

Richardson's rookie season will end after four starts. He completed 50 of 84 passes (59.5 percent) for 577 yards (6.9 yards/attempt) with three touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 87.3. Richardson also rushed 25 times for 136 yards (5.4 yards/attempt) with four touchdowns.

The Colts will move forward for the rest of the 2023 season with a 3-3 record and veteran Gardner Minshew behind center. While Minshew threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in the Colts' Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had a hand in guiding the Colts to all three of their victories this season and owns the sixth-lowest interception percentage (1.7 percent) in NFL history among quarterbacks with at least 1,000 attempts.

After the Colts' loss in Jacksonville, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said he told Richardson to think less about how quickly he could return and more about the entire scope of his career.

"He's our franchise guy," Pittman said. "They brought him here to play for the next 15 years, hopefully. I told him, don't sell himself short for the long term.