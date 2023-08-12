Anthony Richardson debuts as Colts fall to Bills in 2023 preseason opener 

Richardson completed seven of 12 passes for 67 yards with an interception with the Colts' first-team offense in his first preseason game in the NFL. 

Aug 12, 2023 at 04:01 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Post_Game_Article 1920x1080

Anthony Richardson quarterbacked the Colts' first three drives of their 2023 preseason opener Saturday at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills, completing seven of 12 passes for 67 yards. Richardson, the 2023 No. 4 overall pick, threw an interception on his first drive and rushed twice for seven yards.

The Colts' offense improved, though, over its three drives with Richardson and the first-team unit on the field. After a five-play, 16-yard drive ended with Dane Jackson intercepting Richardson, the Colts put together an eight-play, 35-yard drive and a 14-play, 83-yard drive before giving way to the second-team offense.

On that lengthy final possession, the Colts' offensive line opened up a few running lanes for Deon Jackson (three carries, 20 yards on it) while Richardson made good decisions with a zippy strike to tight end Kylen Granson for a 20-yard gain and a handful of check-downs, screens and quick throws. Richardson also threw a pretty deep ball wide receiver Alec Pierce was not able to haul in near the goal line; the offense later wasn't able to overcome a red zone holding penalty assessed to tight end Pharaoh Brown.

"I think I did pretty decent," Richardson told Colts Media's Larra Overton during the game. "It's taught me a lot so far. I can't be reckless with the ball, I got to be on the same page as my receivers, be on the same page as everybody on the offense. But overall I think I did pretty decent and I can do a lot better."

"... I still got a lot of room for improvement and I'm just excited I even got a chance to go out there."

Veteran Gardner Minshew tagged in for Richardson in the second quarter for the Colts' fourth and fifth possessions of the game. The first drive was wiped out by consecutive sacks on first and second down, but Minshew picked apart the Bills' defense over a 12-play, 88-yard march that ended with a one-yard touchdown by running back Jake Funk.

Minshew on that drive completed all six of his pass attempts for 72 yards, and connected with rookie Josh Downs and third-year wideout Mike Strachan for impressive completions on it.

Sam Ehlinger took all the Colts' snaps at quarterback in the second half. Rookie Darius Rush notched a 52-yard pick six in the third quarter, but the Colts fell, 23-19, to the Bills.

Related Content

news

Colts Finish 2022 Season Disappointed With Close Loss To Houston Texans

The Colts lost, 32-21, to the Houston Texans in Week 18 and ended the 2022 season on a seven-game losing streak. 
news

Turnovers, Third Downs Sink Nick Foles, Colts In Week 16 Loss To Los Angeles Chargers

Foles threw three interceptions and the Colts went 0-for-10 on third down in Monday night's loss to the Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

String Of Missed Opportunities Cost Colts As Vikings Complete Historic Comeback

After leading 33-0 at halftime, the Colts fell to the Vikings in what wound up being the biggest comeback in NFL history. 
news

After Turnover-Filled Loss To Cowboys, Colts Hit 'Gut Check' Time Heading Into Bye Week

The Colts turned the ball over four times and allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys rolled to 54-19 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Slow Start, Lack Of Execution Doom Colts In Monday Night Loss To Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts were able to erase a 13-point halftime deficit but weren't able to execute enough when it counted in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, dropping the team's record to 4-7-1 this season. 
news

Colts Left Frustrated By Mistakes, Lack Of Execution In Narrow Loss To Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts led their Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles for over 50 minutes of regulation, but a handful of miscues and missed opportunities on offense, defense and special teams allowed the NFC No. 1 seed to hang around long enough to win on Sunday. 
news

Colts Buy Into Jeff Saturday's Authenticity And Energy Before, During And After Win Over Raiders

Jeff Saturday earned a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his interim head coaching debut on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. 
news

Frank Reich's Message After Colts' Loss To Patriots: 'It Starts With Me On Offense'

The Colts managed just 121 yards of offense on Sunday against the New England Patriots, their lowest single-game total since 1997. 
news

Amid Frustrating Loss To Commanders, Why Colts' Offense Saw Signs Of Progress With Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback

The Colts fell, 17-16, to the Washington Commanders in Sam Ehlinger's first career start on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

After Loss To Titans, Colts Focus On Fixes To Offense, Perspective On 2022 Season

The Colts took accountability for their 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, but also emphasized how much time is left in 2022 to correct their mistakes with a heightened sense of urgency. 
news

Colts' Offense Explodes With Clean, Up-Tempo, High-Scoring Attack In Win Over Jaguars

The Colts scored 34 points and didn't allow a single sack in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the offense showing significant improvement from Week 2's shutout loss to their AFC South foe. 
Advertising