Training Camp

Presented by

Training camp notebook: Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter on what he wants to see from Anthony Richardson's preseason debut vs. Buffalo Bills

Richardson's first taste of NFL game action will come on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in western New York.

Aug 07, 2023 at 02:58 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

ARTCNB87

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Anthony Richardson is entering his first NFL game week trending in the right direction, with the 2023 No. 4 overall pick putting together consecutive strong practices over the weekend. But if you think about training camp practices as quizzes and games as tests, Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium represents an important milestone in Richardson's rookie-year development.

"It doesn't stop with a couple good (practices)," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "You just gotta keep on driving day after day to improve. And so far, he's done a great job of that. And hopefully we'll keep him heading that direction."

Notably, the Colts have stressed Richardson – along with veterans Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger – with "call periods," where the playcall is radioed in to the quarterback's helmet for them to spit out to the huddle. Those simulate game situations, and diverge from other training camp reps where the playcall is scripted going in to practice (meaning the quarterback can study it and practice repeating the playcall ahead of the play).

Richardson has done well in those situations during practice recently, and will be tasked with carrying that same sound operation of the offense into game action on Saturday. Once he gets the playcall in, the Colts will be keeping an eye on a few things Richardson does both before and during each snap.

"Just making good decisions consistently," Cooter said. "Protecting the football. Delivering the ball with accuracy, on time, to the right guy. … We want to go play good football, we want to do it consistently and we want to take care of that football so we have the best chance to have success as an offense."

The Colts' preseason opener, Cooter said, should be an opportunity for players – Richardson included – to showcase what they've learned over the first two and a half weeks of training camp.

As for the flashy splash plays Richardson has made over the course of training camp, the Colts will certainly want to see those too. But if Richardson does take off and run, they also want him to be smart – especially at the end of plays – while also not diminishing how he uses his talent to his advantage.

"You don't want to take their natural playmaking ability away, you don't want to invite caution into their head," Cooter said. "But you also want them to have some understanding of the situation, the stakes and what we're all looking at here when we're talking about a preseason game."

Related Content

news

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and linebackers coach Richard Smith rave about Shaquille Leonard latest training camp strides

After Leonard took his first reps of padded 11-on-11 team drills this weekend, the coaching staff took time to praise his performance during Monday's media availability.
news

How Will Fries has come into his own ahead of third NFL season

After getting nine starts last season, Fries spoke with the hosts of Training Camp Daily about the work he has put in to be a full-time starter.
news

Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. relishes getting first-team reps after spending 2022 on the Colts' practice squad

Throughout training camp, Baker has turned heads as he continues to show he can hold his own against the team's top receivers.
news

Training camp notebook: Anthony Richardson stacks 'solid' practices as preseason game vs. Bills approaches

Richardson rotated to the first-team offense on Sunday and had a "heck of a day," head coach Shane Steichen said. 
news

Eight years into NFL career, newly-signed Colts RB Kenyan Drake staying motivated to prove himself

Drake signed with the Colts Saturday morning and practiced with his new team for the first time later in the evening. 
news

Cornerback JuJu Brents participates in his first practice with the Colts this Saturday

Kept off the field due to injuries throughout the offseason, Brents is ready to 'get to work'.
news

Training camp notebook: Shaquille Leonard takes next step with full-team, full-padded participation

For the first time in training camp, Leonard was on the field in full pads for 11-on-11 portions of practice on Saturday. 
news

Today's August 5 Training Camp practice moved indoors

Due to potential inclement weather and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 6 p.m. today has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.
news

Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2023 Colts Training Camp

Colts Training Camp practices take place at Grand Park Sports Campus and are constantly monitored for extreme conditions that may endanger the safety & wellbeing of fans, players, staff, and volunteers.
news

Linebacker E.J. Speed is preparing for a larger role after re-signing with Colts

After signing a two-year contract extension back in March, Speed is ready to give the team his all this season.
news

How Kylen Granson remains confident despite tough competition to be the Colts' starting tight end

On Thursday's episode of Training Camp Daily, Granson visualizes his first career touchdown and discusses how he stays positive while competing for a starting job.
Advertising