Training camp notebook: Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter on what he wants to see from Anthony Richardson's preseason debut vs. Buffalo Bills

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Anthony Richardson is entering his first NFL game week trending in the right direction, with the 2023 No. 4 overall pick putting together consecutive strong practices over the weekend. But if you think about training camp practices as quizzes and games as tests, Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium represents an important milestone in Richardson's rookie-year development.

"It doesn't stop with a couple good (practices)," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "You just gotta keep on driving day after day to improve. And so far, he's done a great job of that. And hopefully we'll keep him heading that direction."

Notably, the Colts have stressed Richardson – along with veterans Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger – with "call periods," where the playcall is radioed in to the quarterback's helmet for them to spit out to the huddle. Those simulate game situations, and diverge from other training camp reps where the playcall is scripted going in to practice (meaning the quarterback can study it and practice repeating the playcall ahead of the play).

Richardson has done well in those situations during practice recently, and will be tasked with carrying that same sound operation of the offense into game action on Saturday. Once he gets the playcall in, the Colts will be keeping an eye on a few things Richardson does both before and during each snap.