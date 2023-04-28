Experts' analysis: Anthony Richardson's NFL Draft profile

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Big, twitchy athlete with rare arm strength (velocity and distance are both easy for him) … drives his throws to every inch of the field and the ball gets on receivers fast … efficient arm-action release for a big-bodied passer, regardless of platform … displays a natural feel for downfield touch on his bucket throws … promising eye use and made whole-field reads in college … loose and agile to comfortably throw on the move and execute rollouts and boot action … feels pressure in the pocket and is able to step up or make subtle slides/shuffles mid-read … brawny frame and not an easy guy to tackle in the open field or pocket … nifty runner (on scrambles or designed runs) with options to elude using his quickness or power (39 broken tackles in 2022 were the fourth-most in the FBS) … looks like Cam Newton in short-yardage and goal-line situations and can be a powerful weapon on draws and zone reads … explosive athlete (set the quarterback record with a 40.5-inch vertical at the combine) … extraordinary speed for his size to pick up chunk yardage (had at least one 15-yard run in nine games in 2022) or hit home runs with downfield acceleration (six career runs of 45-plus yards) … humble, hardworking and his coaches say he has the "required wiring" to digest and apply hard coaching."
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: "I wrote before the season that I was putting Richardson in my Big Board because of his potential. You can't coach his talent and physical ability, and NFL coaches will see the tools and try to develop him. He had an up-and-down season, throwing 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions while running for nine scores. His 71.2 QBR ranked 30th in the country.
Richardson is still very raw -- his mechanics and footwork need a lot of work. He has accuracy issues on shorter throws that should be easier. And yet, the arm strength and the dual-threat ability are so intriguing that a team near the end of Round 1 absolutely could take him and let him develop. What I say about the draft is that we're trying to project who a prospect could be, not evaluate exactly what he is right now. Richardson hasn't come close to his ceiling. He's a polarizing prospect within the league, but he lit up the combine with his speed and physical ability."
View photos of Florida QB Anthony Richardson, selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts.
Steve Muench, ESPN: "Richardson can flick his wrist and drive the ball with ease. He has the size and strength to extend plays. His speed makes him a big-play threat on designed runs and scrambles. His inconsistent game tape raises concerns regarding his footwork as it relates to accuracy. He also lacks touch on some shorter throws and misses too many layups. Given his limited experience, he's still figuring things out in terms of reading coverages and making good decisions. No quarterback in this class has a higher ceiling, however. His potential is tantalizing because of his elite skill set."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: "Richardson packs elite arm strength and athleticism into a big/physical frame for the position, but he is incredibly raw on tape. He has urgency and explosiveness in his setup, and the ball jumps out of his hand from his three-quarters arm slot. His arm strength is special; he doesn't even need to engage his lower body to make power throws deep down the field. On the flip side, his decision making and accuracy are a roller-coaster ride. He yanks his arm at times, leading to some ugly misfires. He forces too many balls into crowded areas, too. He is electric as a runner, using his burst, agility and power to rack up runs of 60-to-80 yards. In summary, Richardson needs polish, but his upside exceeds everyone in the draft class. He's a low-floor/high-ceiling prospect."
Pro Football Focus: "Richardson can expand a playbook in every way imaginable. You can draw up any run concept you want for him to tote the rock, and no downfield concept will be too deep for his arm to hit. If you're not getting him touches, even if he's a backup, you're missing out."
