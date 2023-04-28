Experts' analysis: Anthony Richardson's NFL Draft profile

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Big, twitchy athlete with rare arm strength (velocity and distance are both easy for him) … drives his throws to every inch of the field and the ball gets on receivers fast … efficient arm-action release for a big-bodied passer, regardless of platform … displays a natural feel for downfield touch on his bucket throws … promising eye use and made whole-field reads in college … loose and agile to comfortably throw on the move and execute rollouts and boot action … feels pressure in the pocket and is able to step up or make subtle slides/shuffles mid-read … brawny frame and not an easy guy to tackle in the open field or pocket … nifty runner (on scrambles or designed runs) with options to elude using his quickness or power (39 broken tackles in 2022 were the fourth-most in the FBS) … looks like Cam Newton in short-yardage and goal-line situations and can be a powerful weapon on draws and zone reads … explosive athlete (set the quarterback record with a 40.5-inch vertical at the combine) … extraordinary speed for his size to pick up chunk yardage (had at least one 15-yard run in nine games in 2022) or hit home runs with downfield acceleration (six career runs of 45-plus yards) … humble, hardworking and his coaches say he has the "required wiring" to digest and apply hard coaching."