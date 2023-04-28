Draft

Presented by

Experts' analysis: Anthony Richardson's NFL Draft profile

Here's what various NFL Draft analysts had to say about new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson prior to this year's draft. 

Apr 27, 2023 at 08:40 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

ARichardson1_Generic Article Template

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Big, twitchy athlete with rare arm strength (velocity and distance are both easy for him) … drives his throws to every inch of the field and the ball gets on receivers fast … efficient arm-action release for a big-bodied passer, regardless of platform … displays a natural feel for downfield touch on his bucket throws … promising eye use and made whole-field reads in college … loose and agile to comfortably throw on the move and execute rollouts and boot action … feels pressure in the pocket and is able to step up or make subtle slides/shuffles mid-read … brawny frame and not an easy guy to tackle in the open field or pocket … nifty runner (on scrambles or designed runs) with options to elude using his quickness or power (39 broken tackles in 2022 were the fourth-most in the FBS) … looks like Cam Newton in short-yardage and goal-line situations and can be a powerful weapon on draws and zone reads … explosive athlete (set the quarterback record with a 40.5-inch vertical at the combine) … extraordinary speed for his size to pick up chunk yardage (had at least one 15-yard run in nine games in 2022) or hit home runs with downfield acceleration (six career runs of 45-plus yards) … humble, hardworking and his coaches say he has the "required wiring" to digest and apply hard coaching."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: "I wrote before the season that I was putting Richardson in my Big Board because of his potential. You can't coach his talent and physical ability, and NFL coaches will see the tools and try to develop him. He had an up-and-down season, throwing 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions while running for nine scores. His 71.2 QBR ranked 30th in the country.

Richardson is still very raw -- his mechanics and footwork need a lot of work. He has accuracy issues on shorter throws that should be easier. And yet, the arm strength and the dual-threat ability are so intriguing that a team near the end of Round 1 absolutely could take him and let him develop. What I say about the draft is that we're trying to project who a prospect could be, not evaluate exactly what he is right now. Richardson hasn't come close to his ceiling. He's a polarizing prospect within the league, but he lit up the combine with his speed and physical ability."

First Look: QB Anthony Richardson selected #4 overall by Colts

View photos of Florida QB Anthony Richardson, selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

20230427AD_DOS11387
1 / 33
20230427AD_DOS11398
2 / 33
20230427AD_DOS26592
3 / 33
20230427AD_DOS11456
4 / 33
20230427AD_DOS11345
5 / 33
20230427AD_DOS26626
6 / 33
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Missouri 24-17. (Logan Bowles via AP)
7 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Missouri 24-17. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hurdles Florida Atlantic defensive back Justin McKithen (11) and safety Armani-Eli Adams (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
8 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hurdles Florida Atlantic defensive back Justin McKithen (11) and safety Armani-Eli Adams (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
9 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2022 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) calls signals before a play against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
10 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) calls signals before a play against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
11 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
12 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) dodges a tackle by LSU safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
13 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) dodges a tackle by LSU safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
14 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2023
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates and screams during an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
15 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates and screams during an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hands the ball off to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
16 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hands the ball off to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
17 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated South Florida 31-28. (Logan Bowles via AP)
18 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated South Florida 31-28. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022, in Gainesville,Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (Logan Bowles via AP)
19 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022, in Gainesville,Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) fakes a handoff to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) fakes a handoff to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
21 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver in front of Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
22 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver in front of Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) first down gained on a fourth down play during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
23 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) first down gained on a fourth down play during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
24 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass while under pressure from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Richardson is now Floridaâ€™s unchallenged â€" and still unproven â€" starting quarterback, a budding star whoâ€™s already become a popular name found near the top of several 2023 NFL mock drafts. But he needs to stay heathy, something he failed to do as a backup last season. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
25 / 33

FILE - Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass while under pressure from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Richardson is now Floridaâ€™s unchallenged â€" and still unproven â€" starting quarterback, a budding star whoâ€™s already become a popular name found near the top of several 2023 NFL mock drafts. But he needs to stay heathy, something he failed to do as a backup last season. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
26 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
27 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis, In. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
28 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis, In. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2023
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
29 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scores against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
30 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scores against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) eludes South Florida linebacker Brian Norris during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
31 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) eludes South Florida linebacker Brian Norris during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
32 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is pressured by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) before Richardson threw an incomplete pass on the last play of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 45-38. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
33 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is pressured by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) before Richardson threw an incomplete pass on the last play of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 45-38. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2022 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Steve Muench, ESPN: "Richardson can flick his wrist and drive the ball with ease. He has the size and strength to extend plays. His speed makes him a big-play threat on designed runs and scrambles. His inconsistent game tape raises concerns regarding his footwork as it relates to accuracy. He also lacks touch on some shorter throws and misses too many layups. Given his limited experience, he's still figuring things out in terms of reading coverages and making good decisions. No quarterback in this class has a higher ceiling, however. His potential is tantalizing because of his elite skill set."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: "Richardson packs elite arm strength and athleticism into a big/physical frame for the position, but he is incredibly raw on tape. He has urgency and explosiveness in his setup, and the ball jumps out of his hand from his three-quarters arm slot. His arm strength is special; he doesn't even need to engage his lower body to make power throws deep down the field. On the flip side, his decision making and accuracy are a roller-coaster ride. He yanks his arm at times, leading to some ugly misfires. He forces too many balls into crowded areas, too. He is electric as a runner, using his burst, agility and power to rack up runs of 60-to-80 yards. In summary, Richardson needs polish, but his upside exceeds everyone in the draft class. He's a low-floor/high-ceiling prospect."

Pro Football Focus: "Richardson can expand a playbook in every way imaginable. You can draw up any run concept you want for him to tote the rock, and no downfield concept will be too deep for his arm to hit. If you're not getting him touches, even if he's a backup, you're missing out."

Season Tickets: Witness Anthony Richardson and the Colts all season long with 2023 season tickets! Click here to explore our 3D Lucas Oil Stadium Seat Viewer and find your dream seats, or request more information here.

Single Game Ticket Priority List: The 2023 Colts Schedule will be revealed in May! Click here to join our Single Game Priority List to be the first to see the schedule, get notified when tickets go on sale, and receive exclusive VIP presale access.

Related Content

news

How Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen and Colts became sold on Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Richardson's athletic ability, poise, mentality and upside helped bring the Colts to a consensus: This is our guy.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts in second, third round

With the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, here's who could be available when the Colts go on the clock in the second and third rounds on Friday night.

news

Anthony Richardson Ready to Show Colts Why 'I Can Do Things Other QBs Can't Do'

The Indianapolis Colts got their guy Thursday night, selecting an uber-athletic quarterback in Florida's Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. What did Richardson have to say to the Indianapolis-area media in his first conference call as a member of the Colts?

news

Florida head coach Billy Napier: 'There's not been many players like Anthony Richardson in the history of this game'

Richardson started for Napier's Gators in 2022.

news

Anthony Richardson is the most athletic quarterback prospect to ever test at the NFL Combine. Here's why that matters.

Richardson blew the roof off the NFL Combine in Indianapolis two months ago with his measurements and athletic testing numbers.

news

Colts select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The 20-year-old Richardson flashed remarkable upside during his college career at Florida.

news

By the numbers: Anthony Richardson

Get to know new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson through his collegiate statistics – and some context for them.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Draft Tracker

Check out a list of all the Colts' draft picks, which will be updated throughout the 2023 NFL Draft, below.

news

Experts' Choice: Who will Colts pick in first, second, third rounds of 2023 NFL Draft?

See who various NFL Draft prognosticators predict the Colts will take on Days 1 and 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch and listen, PLUS Colts Draft parties, contests and prizes!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Mailbag: NFL Draft preview, positions of need, Nick Cross

The Colts Mailbag is back! Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, we took questions on, well, mostly the 2023 NFL Draft.

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Find your dream seats at our Select-A-Seat event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 6! Explore exclusive inventory, receive complimentary beverages and discounted concessions, and more.

RSVP NOW!
Advertising