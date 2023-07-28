Training camp notebook: Anthony Richardson has 'wow,' learning moments with Colts' first-team offense

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Colts head coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week he'd rotate first- and second-team snaps between Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson – and that's exactly what we saw Friday.

Richardson on Friday took all of the snaps with the Colts' first-team offense – and flashed the playmaking talent that helped make him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

During a seven-on-seven period, Richardson bailed out of the "pocket" (there are no offensive or defensive linemen on the field in seven-on-seven) to his left and uncorked a majestic, effortless 60-yard strike to wide receiver Alec Pierce for a touchdown.

"He flicks his wrist," wide receiver Josh Downs said, "and the ball goes 60 yards."

There is a school of thought that quarterbacks shouldn't scramble outside the pocket in seven-on-seven drills since there's no pass rush, and the emphasis for a "good" rep is on quickly throwing the ball with timing and rhythm. But Steichen has reiterated to Richardson and his quarterbacks that explosive gains can come off scramble plays – so he was pleased with Richardson identifying that nothing was there early and deciding to create with his athleticism and arm strength.