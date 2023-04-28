Florida head coach Billy Napier: 'There's not been many players like Anthony Richardson in the history of this game'

Richardson started for the Gators in 2022, and Napier came to appreciate not only his quarterback's on-field skillset, but his mentality off the field.

"I've watched this guy for a year now and it's been fun to watch, but also great to know as a person," Napier said. "The best is truly yet to come here. This guy's best football is in front of him. Really happy for his family and all of the people that contributed. A unique young man and unique story and couldn't be more happy for him and his family."