Florida head coach Billy Napier: 'There's not been many players like Anthony Richardson in the history of this game'

Billy Napier took over as Florida's head coach in 2022, where he got acquainted with an uber-athletic quarterback without much prior experience: Anthony Richardson.
Richardson started for the Gators in 2022, and Napier came to appreciate not only his quarterback's on-field skillset, but his mentality off the field.
"I've watched this guy for a year now and it's been fun to watch, but also great to know as a person," Napier said. "The best is truly yet to come here. This guy's best football is in front of him. Really happy for his family and all of the people that contributed. A unique young man and unique story and couldn't be more happy for him and his family."
Napier, too, described Richardson as a "great teammate" with a tremendous "work ethic and approach.
"A guy that takes great pride in doing his job for the team," Napier said. "He's going to be a great representative of the organization and community. Really just a unique talent. Arm talent, phenomenal athlete. 6-4, 250 pounds. There's not been many players like Anthony Richardson in the history of this game. I'm excited. He's found a group that believed in him and wants to build around him.
"Anthony is going to be a great Colt."
