Anthony Richardson Ready to Show Colts Why 'I Can Do Things Other QBs Can't Do'

Simply put, Richardson isn't your "average" quarterback — a fact he acknowledges with pride.

Other quarterbacks in the league have a similar frame to Richardson, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 244 pounds. But that's where most comparisons end. Two months ago, Richardson simply put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine on his future home field at Lucas Oil Stadium, where he:

• Logged the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) among quarterbacks at the NFL Combine since 2000

• Recorded a 40.5-inch vertical leap and a 129-inch (10 3/4 feet) broad jump

Throw those three metrics together, and you get the most athletic quarterback prospect to ever test at the NFL Combine.

But, as Richardson explained it on Thursday night, his physical abilities are only part of what he brings to the table as he embarks on his rookie season with the Colts.

"You know, for one, I'm a hard worker. I truly believe that, and I'm willing to work hard and work harder than anybody," Richardson said. "Two, God blessed me with physical abilities that not every quarterback has. People see me, they don't think I'm a quarterback. You know, I'm not an average quarterback, and I can do things other QBs can't do. So I definitely take pride in that. And then I'm also willing to learn. I'm willing to be just as good or, if not, better than all these quarterbacks in the draft or all the quarterbacks in the league."

That certainly sounds like a formula for success — but now it's time to prove it. Richardson only played in 20 games across three seasons at Florida, but it was last year that he showed several glimpses of what he can provide at the next level, as he completed 176-of-327 pass attempts for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions, as well as 103 rushing attempts for 654 yards (6.3 average) and nine scores on the ground for the Gators.

Asked on Thursday when he thinks he'll be ready to play for the Colts, Richardson said, "I'm going to try to be ready as fast as I can."