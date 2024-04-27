Anthony Gould out to prove he's more than just a return specialist 

One of the strengths of wide receiver Anthony Gould's game was his big-play ability on special teams.
However, with the Colts, he wants to prove that he can be an offensive weapon as well.
"I think that [special teams] is definitely a part of my game, but I think it's definitely more than just the return part," Gould said. "I think I've solidified that I can play wide receiver at a high level throughout this process."
After taking Gould in the fifth round with the No. 142 pick, the team appears to believe that as well.
In his three seasons at Oregon State, Gould caught 84 passes for 1,360 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Though Gould sees his speed as one of his best assets, he said what made him difficult to defend was the way he could run the full route tree.
"I ran a full tree at Oregon State where we're having to take deep shots, but also we're living in the middle of the field and running a lot of stuff from the slot," Gould said. "Luckily for me, I played outside and inside in college. So, I'm a guy you can put wherever gameplan wise."
But make no mistake about it, Gould will be utilized on special teams too.
In 2022, he led the Pac-12 with 256 punt return yards and led the nation with two punt return touchdowns. In 2023, he averaged 18.3 yards per punt return, which led all Pac-12 players.
For Gould, the secret to being successful in the return game is to believe that no one can stop you in the open field.
"I think it was just the confidence. Just going back there and every time I'm back there, I think I'm [gonna] score," Gould said. "I've been doing that for such a long time. I did it at a high level in college, so I don't expect that to slow down."
Gould's landing with the Colts feels even more timely with the NFL making changes to its kickoff rules for the 2024 season.
Feeling like it will give returners more of an advantage, Gould said he is excited to see them for himself.
"The way I look at it, it's almost like a glorified punt," Gould said. " Guys are gonna be a lot closer in space. Guys aren't getting 20 yard, 25 yard head starts running towards you. So, blocks are gonna get picked up cleaner. But it's gonna be interesting to see how that works with the schematic of things.
"But I know I could come in day one - punt return, kick return, that's all my game. So, I'm excited to see how the new rules for that shake out. I'm excited to just get to Indy and get to work."