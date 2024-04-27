Anthony Gould out to prove he's more than just a return specialist 

One of the strengths of wide receiver Anthony Gould's game was his big-play ability on special teams.

However, with the Colts, he wants to prove that he can be an offensive weapon as well.

"I think that [special teams] is definitely a part of my game, but I think it's definitely more than just the return part," Gould said. "I think I've solidified that I can play wide receiver at a high level throughout this process."

After taking Gould in the fifth round with the No. 142 pick, the team appears to believe that as well.

In his three seasons at Oregon State, Gould caught 84 passes for 1,360 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Though Gould sees his speed as one of his best assets, he said what made him difficult to defend was the way he could run the full route tree.