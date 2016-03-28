Anthony Castonzo Preparing For Rob Chudzinski's Offense

Intro: Back from a USO Tour in the Far East, Anthony Castonzo is an obvious vital cog to what Rob Chudzinski will be doing from an offensive standpoint in 2016.

Mar 28, 2016 at 06:20 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

CastonzoAtlanta.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Last June, Bill Polian was attending a charity golf outing when his eye was drawn to the 6-7 participant towering over everyone.

*'Who is that?' *the former Colts GM thought.

The man was Anthony Castonzo, Polian's final first-round pick in 2011.

Castonzo definitely caught Polian by surprise.

"I said, 'Holy mackerel! Have you grown up? That hard work surely paid off,'" Polian said to Castonzo this past summer.

That frame of Castonzo has grown into a franchise left tackle after the Colts inked him to a four-year extension just prior to the start of the 2015 season.

In 2015, the Colts had to deal with life sans Castonzo for the first time since his rookie campaign.

A sprained MCL for Castonzo sidelined him for three games late in the season, and the Colts felt his loss.

In the run game: With Castonzo healthy in 2015, Frank Gore averaged 3.95 yards per carry. Without Castonzo for three games, Gore averaged just 2.68 yards per carry.

In the pass game: With Castonzo healthy in 2015, the Colts gave up an average of 1.9 sacks in 13 games. Without Castonzo for three games, the Colts allowed 3.6 sacks per game.

Player Spotlight - ANTHONY CASTONZO

Anthony Castonzo highlights.

No Title
1 / 46
No Title
2 / 46
No Title
3 / 46
No Title
4 / 46
No Title
5 / 46
No Title
6 / 46
No Title
7 / 46
No Title
8 / 46
No Title
9 / 46
No Title
10 / 46
No Title
11 / 46
No Title
12 / 46
No Title
13 / 46
No Title
14 / 46
No Title
15 / 46
No Title
16 / 46
No Title
17 / 46
No Title
18 / 46
No Title
19 / 46
No Title
20 / 46
No Title
21 / 46
No Title
22 / 46
No Title
23 / 46
No Title
24 / 46
No Title
25 / 46
No Title
26 / 46
No Title
27 / 46
No Title
28 / 46
No Title
29 / 46
No Title
30 / 46
No Title
31 / 46
No Title
32 / 46
No Title
33 / 46
No Title
34 / 46
No Title
35 / 46
No Title
36 / 46
No Title
37 / 46
No Title
38 / 46
No Title
39 / 46
No Title
40 / 46
No Title
41 / 46
No Title
42 / 46
No Title
43 / 46
No Title
44 / 46
No Title
45 / 46
No Title
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As Castonzo prepares for his first full season on his second NFL contract, he's preparing to block for new offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski.

In the very brief installation of Chud's beliefs, Castonzo liked what he saw.

"I do think Chud tried to simplify the run game for us," Castonzo said to SIRIUS Radio earlier this offseason. "You get to practice the same play a lot and kind of get good at techniques, being a master of a few tricks, rather than just a jack of all trades.

"I think we tried to figure out what we were good at. I would say that Chud definitely likes to stick to the run. I definitely think there were some more repeats and that's just because he has confidence in that running game."

Back from the Far East and a USO Tour, Castonzo will now ramp up the offseason activity for his sixth NFL season.

The team's offseason program is nearing and this is when Castonzo's major work is done.

"The offseason is kind of when I make my hay being as prepared as possible going into the next season," No. 74 says.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts unveil 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniform

The Colts will don black helmets for the first time in franchise history as part of the new alternate uniform, which will be worn in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts announce Adam Munoz as 2023 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative candidate

The initiative is in its second year and provides medical students an opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with an NFL club's medical staff.

news

Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay honored by Indiana Black Expo with Rev. Charles Williams Award, donates $1 million to organization

Irsay received the honor at the Indiana Convention Center on July 14.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Edgerrin James on lessons he learned from Gene Huey

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Anthony Castonzo remembers how facing Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis accelerated his transition to NFL

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts position reset: Special teams

The Colts added Matt Gay in free agency and are on track to get Rigoberto Sanchez back at punter for the 2023 season.

news

Colts position reset: Safeties

Julian Blackmon's move to strong safety was an intriguing development to come out of the Colts' offseason program.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Adam Vinatieri on how stint in NFL Europe sparked his legendary career

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts announce football operations moves

The Colts on Wednesday announced several promotions within the team's football operations department.

news

Colts position reset: Cornerbacks

The Colts' cornerback room is setting up to be one of the most competitive position groups during training camp – and into the regular season – this year.

news

Colts position reset: Linebackers

Zaire Franklin set a franchise record with 166 tackles in 2022, while the status of Shaquille Leonard will be an important storyline during training camp.

news

Colts position reset: Defensive line

The Colts added depth to Nate Ollie's defensive line room through free agency and the NFL Draft earlier this year.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising