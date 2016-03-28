Anthony Castonzo Preparing For Rob Chudzinski's Offense

As Castonzo prepares for his first full season on his second NFL contract, he's preparing to block for new offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski.

In the very brief installation of Chud's beliefs, Castonzo liked what he saw.

"I do think Chud tried to simplify the run game for us," Castonzo said to SIRIUS Radio earlier this offseason. "You get to practice the same play a lot and kind of get good at techniques, being a master of a few tricks, rather than just a jack of all trades.

"I think we tried to figure out what we were good at. I would say that Chud definitely likes to stick to the run. I definitely think there were some more repeats and that's just because he has confidence in that running game."

Back from the Far East and a USO Tour, Castonzo will now ramp up the offseason activity for his sixth NFL season.

The team's offseason program is nearing and this is when Castonzo's major work is done.