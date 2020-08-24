Colts Activate TE Andrew Vollert From Exempt List; WR Chad Williams Waived-Injured

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today moved tight end Andrew Vollert from the Commissioner's Exempt List to the active roster and waived-injured wide receiver Chad Williams. If Williams clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Vollert, 6-5, 245 pounds, was claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Carolina) on August 21. He has spent time with the Panthers (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2018-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2018). In 2019, Vollert spent the entire season on the Chargers' Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the practice squads of Cincinnati and Arizona. Vollert was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018.

Collegiately, Vollert was a two-time All-America selection and a two-time First Team All-Big Sky choice at Weber State from 2016-17. He played in 26 games for the Wildcats and finished with 123 receptions for 1,613 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2015, Vollert played in eight games at San Francisco City College and compiled 23 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns. As a freshman at San Jose State in 2014, he appeared in 11 games and registered 22 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown. Vollert also saw action in three games on the Spartans' basketball team during the 2014-15 season.