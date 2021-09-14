Colts Sign S Andrew Sendejo, Waive CB Chris Wilcox

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent safety Andrew Sendejo and waived cornerback Chris Wilcox. The team also released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad.

Sendejo, 6-1, 210 pounds, has played in 124 career games (75 starts) in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2019), Minnesota Vikings (2011-19), New York Jets (2011) and Dallas Cowboys (2010) and has compiled 446 tackles (313 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 23 passes defensed, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 37 special teams stops. He has also appeared in eight postseason contests (three starts) and has registered 21 tackles (16 solo), five passes defensed, one interception and four special teams stops.

Wilcox, 6-2, 195 pounds, was claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Tampa Bay) on September 1, 2021. He participated in the Buccaneers' 2021 offseason program and training camp. Wilcox was selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he saw action in 41 games (26 starts) at BYU (2016-20) and compiled 88 tackles (68 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed.