Colts Sign S Andrew Sendejo, Waive CB Chris Wilcox

The Colts also released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad. 

Sep 14, 2021 at 03:16 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (9)

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent safety Andrew Sendejo and waived cornerback Chris Wilcox. The team also released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad.

Sendejo, 6-1, 210 pounds, has played in 124 career games (75 starts) in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2020), Philadelphia Eagles (2019), Minnesota Vikings (2011-19), New York Jets (2011) and Dallas Cowboys (2010) and has compiled 446 tackles (313 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 23 passes defensed, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 37 special teams stops. He has also appeared in eight postseason contests (three starts) and has registered 21 tackles (16 solo), five passes defensed, one interception and four special teams stops.

Wilcox, 6-2, 195 pounds, was claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Tampa Bay) on September 1, 2021. He participated in the Buccaneers' 2021 offseason program and training camp. Wilcox was selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he saw action in 41 games (26 starts) at BYU (2016-20) and compiled 88 tackles (68 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed.

Davis, 6-1, 202 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 65 career games (42 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2016-20) and has totaled 253 tackles (195 solo), 11.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 21 passes defensed, five interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and six special teams stops.

Related Content

news

Colts Elevate S Sean Davis, C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad To Active Roster For Week 1

The Colts' active roster will be at 55 players for Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Colts Sign RB Nyheim Hines To Contract Extension

Hines is the third member of the Colts' 2018 draft class to sign an extension since the start of training camp. 
news

Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods To Practice Squad, Release DT Andrew Brown From Practice Squad

Woods was previously released Monday when T Eric Fisher was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Colts Activate T Eric Fisher From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Release DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts made the roster move Monday afternoon. 
news

Colts Sign Tyler Davis, Marvell Tell III To Practice Squad; Release Curtis Bolton, Tyler Vaughns From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Tyler Davis and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. The team also released linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.
news

Colts Sign Wide Receiver Keke Coutee To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad
news

Colts Activate Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal, Carson Wentz Off Reserve/COVID-19 List; Place T.Y. Hilton, Sam Ehlinger, Dezmon Patmon On Injured Reserve

The Colts made six roster moves Thursday morning. 
news

Colts Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

The Colts added 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Claim Cornerbacks Thakarius Keyes, Chris Wilcox Off Waivers; Waive Marvell Tell III, Andre Chachere

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Announce Final 2021 Roster Cuts

The Colts made 25 transactions ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline for teams to have 53 players on their active roster. 
news

Colts Acquire Tackle Matt Pryor, 2022 Seventh Round Pick From Philadelphia Eagles In Exchange For 2022 Sixth Round Pick

Pryor was a sixth round pick of the Eagles in 2018. 
Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Witness history as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings live at Lucas Oil Stadium. Limited Colts vs. Rams tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising