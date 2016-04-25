Andrew Luck Starts Book Club

INDIANAPOLIS – A passion for reading has led Andrew Luck to reach out to fans this spring.
On Monday morning, Luck announced the starting of an "Andrew Luck Book Club."
Fans can access the club at www.AndrewLuckBookClub.com.
"I have always loved to read and have my parents and grandparents to thank for introducing me to the enjoyment of reading at a young age," Luck said through a team release.
"People ask me all the time what I'm reading or if I have any suggestions of what they should read. And when the topic of starting a book club came up over and over again, I figured it was time to put something together. I'm really excited to see things get off the ground and I'm really looking forward to building a community of readers online and through social media."
The Colts quarterback will have books that appeal to different age demographics.
A "rookie" book is reading material that Luck liked when he was younger. His "veteran" book will be one he is currently reading.
Luck, who has been known to give book advice to his teammates, will also take part in social media engagements to chat about the books and host live Q&A sessions to communicate with readers.
Fans can learn more about Luck's book club on Twitter/Instagram (@ALBookClub) and through Facebook (www.Facebook.com/AndrewLuckBookClub).