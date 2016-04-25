Andrew Luck Starts Book Club

"I have always loved to read and have my parents and grandparents to thank for introducing me to the enjoyment of reading at a young age," Luck said through a team release.

"People ask me all the time what I'm reading or if I have any suggestions of what they should read. And when the topic of starting a book club came up over and over again, I figured it was time to put something together. I'm really excited to see things get off the ground and I'm really looking forward to building a community of readers online and through social media."