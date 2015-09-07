Andrew Luck, Pep Hamilton Relishing Colts Weapons In 2015

Intro: As the Colts head into their first regular season game of 2015, they do so with an offensive skill group perhaps as talented as any other in the NFL.

Sep 07, 2015 at 02:22 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

LuckTunnel.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Before Sunday in Buffalo, the last time we will have seen Andrew Luck throw a football was in a game in which he showed no signs of favoritism.

On the final first half drive in St. Louis two weeks ago, Luck connected on seven completions, finding five different receivers---covering all skill positions of the offense.

It's what Pep Hamilton has grown accustomed to in his years of work with Luck.

Despite so many quarterbacks having a propensity to lock on certain receivers, particular in situations with increased pressure, Luck displays ideal discipline.

"(Luck) has always done a good job of going through his progressions, making sure that he's careful not to try and force the ball to just one guy," Hamilton says.

"If you think about it defensively, they know that we have guys that we tend to feature more than others at times. I feel like we have a situation this year where you can really pick your poison defensively. I mean, we have guys, across the board, that can make plays and win 1-on-1 matchups vs. man coverage."

That statement certainly holds true in 2015.

The Colts have constructed a skill group filled with versatility and has the ideal man in charge of getting them the football.

The quarterback extends the credit back to the skill guys for fully grasping the concepts of the entire Colts offense, not just one specific position.

This allows for plenty of offensive creativity, with Luck spreading the pigskin around, something that has never been an issue for No. 12.

Last season, the Colts had 10 different players average at least once reception a game: four wide receivers, three running backs and three tight ends.

In 2015, that number should approach double-digits again.

"Since day one, I've talked about our offense being versatile and there's no can't do's," Hamilton, who is entering this third season as the Colts offensive coordinator says. "I really feel like that's the case because of the personnel that we have.

"We have an offense that has shown that we can adapt to all the different circumstances that come about over the course of a season. But I think more importantly, we've been able to adjust and adapt our schemes and move guys around to accommodate the strategy we need to employ to defeat our opponents. I'm excited that we have guys that have field credibility. We have guys that have survived and played well in this league for a long time."

What Hamilton and Luck have in 2015 is a mix of Pro Bowlers and budding stars.

From the Pro Bowlers (Frank Gore, T.Y. Hilton and Andre Johnson) to the recent top draft picks (Dwayne Allen, Coby Fleener, Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett), Hamilton relishes what he has this season.

Does that include any pressure to get everyone involved?

"Pressure's a privilege," Hamilton says.

"I'm excited about this season. I'm excited about the weapons that we have. We're excited about where we're headed."

Player Photo Shoots 2015 - ANDREW LUCK

A behind the scenes look at Luck's 2015 photo shoot in the #ColtsPhotoGarage

No Title
1 / 36
No Title
2 / 36
No Title
3 / 36
No Title
4 / 36
No Title
5 / 36
No Title
6 / 36
No Title
7 / 36
No Title
8 / 36
No Title
9 / 36
No Title
10 / 36
No Title
11 / 36
No Title
12 / 36
No Title
13 / 36
No Title
14 / 36
No Title
15 / 36
No Title
16 / 36
No Title
17 / 36
No Title
18 / 36
No Title
19 / 36
No Title
20 / 36
No Title
21 / 36
No Title
22 / 36
No Title
23 / 36
No Title
24 / 36
No Title
25 / 36
No Title
26 / 36
No Title
27 / 36
No Title
28 / 36
No Title
29 / 36
No Title
30 / 36
No Title
31 / 36
No Title
32 / 36
No Title
33 / 36
No Title
34 / 36
No Title
35 / 36
No Title
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: May 21-27

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 14-20

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

In Case You Missed It: May 7-13

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Roderic Teamer.
news

Eric Fisher On Why He Signed With Colts: 'It Seemed Right From The Start'

New Colts left tackle Eric Fisher talked Thursday about his decision to come to Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 
news

Colts Sign Free Agent Linebacker Malik Jefferson

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Malik Jefferson
news

Colts' Draft Pick Will Fries Knows From Experience Kwity Paye Is A 'Great Player'

Offensive lineman Will Fries, picked in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Colts, had annual battles with Kwity Paye while the two played college ball in the Big Ten East. 
news

Colts 2021 Draft: 10 Takeaways, From The D-Line Competition To Sam Ehlinger's Fit

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with seven selections: DE Kwity Paye, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, TE Kylen Granson, S Shawn Davis, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan and OG Will Fries. Here are 10 big takeaways from a big weekend in Indianapolis. 
news

Will Fries Gives Colts Position Flexibility Along The Offensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts went to the offensive line for their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting versatile Penn State guard/tackle Will Fries in the seventh round (248th overall). What does Fries bring to the table?
news

Mike Strachan 'Going To Give Championship Effort' As Late-Round Pickup At Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts used a seventh-round pick on Saturday to select 6-foot-5 wide receiver Mike Strachan. What does the Charleston product bring to the table?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft: Six Takeaways From Day 3, Rounds 4-7

The Colts wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft with five picks on Saturday. How do Frank Reich and Chris Ballard feel about the newest members of their team? 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising