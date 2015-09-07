Andrew Luck, Pep Hamilton Relishing Colts Weapons In 2015

INDIANAPOLIS – Before Sunday in Buffalo, the last time we will have seen Andrew Luck throw a football was in a game in which he showed no signs of favoritism.
On the final first half drive in St. Louis two weeks ago, Luck connected on seven completions, finding five different receivers---covering all skill positions of the offense.
It's what Pep Hamilton has grown accustomed to in his years of work with Luck.
Despite so many quarterbacks having a propensity to lock on certain receivers, particular in situations with increased pressure, Luck displays ideal discipline.
"(Luck) has always done a good job of going through his progressions, making sure that he's careful not to try and force the ball to just one guy," Hamilton says.
"If you think about it defensively, they know that we have guys that we tend to feature more than others at times. I feel like we have a situation this year where you can really pick your poison defensively. I mean, we have guys, across the board, that can make plays and win 1-on-1 matchups vs. man coverage."
That statement certainly holds true in 2015.
The Colts have constructed a skill group filled with versatility and has the ideal man in charge of getting them the football.
The quarterback extends the credit back to the skill guys for fully grasping the concepts of the entire Colts offense, not just one specific position.
This allows for plenty of offensive creativity, with Luck spreading the pigskin around, something that has never been an issue for No. 12.
Last season, the Colts had 10 different players average at least once reception a game: four wide receivers, three running backs and three tight ends.
In 2015, that number should approach double-digits again.
"Since day one, I've talked about our offense being versatile and there's no can't do's," Hamilton, who is entering this third season as the Colts offensive coordinator says. "I really feel like that's the case because of the personnel that we have.
"We have an offense that has shown that we can adapt to all the different circumstances that come about over the course of a season. But I think more importantly, we've been able to adjust and adapt our schemes and move guys around to accommodate the strategy we need to employ to defeat our opponents. I'm excited that we have guys that have field credibility. We have guys that have survived and played well in this league for a long time."
What Hamilton and Luck have in 2015 is a mix of Pro Bowlers and budding stars.
From the Pro Bowlers (Frank Gore, T.Y. Hilton and Andre Johnson) to the recent top draft picks (Dwayne Allen, Coby Fleener, Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett), Hamilton relishes what he has this season.
Does that include any pressure to get everyone involved?
"Pressure's a privilege," Hamilton says.
"I'm excited about this season. I'm excited about the weapons that we have. We're excited about where we're headed."
