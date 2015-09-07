Andrew Luck, Pep Hamilton Relishing Colts Weapons In 2015

The Colts have constructed a skill group filled with versatility and has the ideal man in charge of getting them the football.

The quarterback extends the credit back to the skill guys for fully grasping the concepts of the entire Colts offense, not just one specific position.

This allows for plenty of offensive creativity, with Luck spreading the pigskin around, something that has never been an issue for No. 12.

Last season, the Colts had 10 different players average at least once reception a game: four wide receivers, three running backs and three tight ends.

In 2015, that number should approach double-digits again.

"Since day one, I've talked about our offense being versatile and there's no can't do's," Hamilton, who is entering this third season as the Colts offensive coordinator says. "I really feel like that's the case because of the personnel that we have.

"We have an offense that has shown that we can adapt to all the different circumstances that come about over the course of a season. But I think more importantly, we've been able to adjust and adapt our schemes and move guys around to accommodate the strategy we need to employ to defeat our opponents. I'm excited that we have guys that have field credibility. We have guys that have survived and played well in this league for a long time."

What Hamilton and Luck have in 2015 is a mix of Pro Bowlers and budding stars.

From the Pro Bowlers (Frank Gore, T.Y. Hilton and Andre Johnson) to the recent top draft picks (Dwayne Allen, Coby Fleener, Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett), Hamilton relishes what he has this season.

Does that include any pressure to get everyone involved?

"Pressure's a privilege," Hamilton says.