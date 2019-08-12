Andrew Luck Not Expected To Practice Against Browns; Parris Campbell Still Sidelined

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that quarterback Andrew Luck (calf) is not expected to participate in the team’s two joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Thursday. Also, wide receiver Parris Campbell continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Aug 12, 2019 at 12:01 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is not expected to return to practice in time for the team's two days of joint training camp practice this week against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Frank Reich said today.

Luck is continuing to work his way back from a strained calf. The Colts and Browns will practice together on Wednesday and Thursday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., ahead of their Week 2 preseason matchup Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Reich said today there's "really no new update" on Luck, who aggravated his calf injury this offseason and has been held out of camp practices as a precaution.

"(He's) just doing everything possible — walkthroughs continue to be really good, really tuned in, and then physically just doing everything he can do to get back on the field," Reich said.

Luck also continues to also work off to the side with throwing expert Tom House to keep his mechanics in check, according to Reich, who considers House "the best in the world at what he does."

"He's got 20-plus years of experience where that's all he's doing is working with throwers. And Tom not only knows a lot about throwing, he's just got a brilliant mind, and if you sit and talk to him about this stuff for five minutes you're going to know you're talking to somebody who's a little bit different when it comes to this stuff," Reich said. "And I think that really connects with Andrew, because he knows not only Tom's practical experience, but Tom knows every scientific formula and number behind what he's saying."

Campbell not ready

Rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell, who has missed the last two weeks of training camp practices with a hamstring injury, was nearing a return recently when he hit a bump in the road, Reich said.

"He was kind of getting close and then we had a little bit of a — I don't even want to call it a setback — but felt a little something yesterday," Reich said. "So we're kind of re-evaluating that."

The second-round pick out of Ohio State had an impressive first week of camp, but has missed 10 straight practices as he works his way back to the field.

"Hopefully that wasn't too much; getting close and you try to push it a little bit to see if you're ready, and, 'Oh, maybe not quite ready," Reich said. "So we'll have to wait a few more days to see how that settles down, and hopefully we can get him back soon."

