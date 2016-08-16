Andrew Luck Eager For 2016 Debut This Saturday Night

INDIANAPOLIS – More rain on Tuesday morning sent the Colts back indoors as they strapped on the full pads for their second practice of the week.

With home preseason games the next two weeks, fans will see extended playing time for the starters.

On Tuesday, Chuck Pagano explained the reasoning for parting ways with wide receiver Josh Boyce. Also, Andrew Luck shared his thoughts about finally getting on the field this weekend.

INJURY NEWS

The following players did not appear to be practicing on Tuesday: DE-Henry Anderson (knee), CB-Jalil Brown (foot), DE-Kendall Langford (knee) and WR-Marcus Leak (quad).

Both CB-Tevin Mitchel (hamstring) and CB-D'Joun Smith (knee) were dressed and looked to be returning to action during the media portion of practice.Chuck Pagano on waiving wide receiver Josh Boyce:

"We've got some young guys that we want to focus on a little bit and there's some guys out there that we are looking at, as well."

Bowen's Analysis:* *With the Boyce news on Tuesday (see below), the Colts do not have any receivers on the roster, not named Hilton/Moncrief/Dorsett, with an NFL catch. The Colts signed a handful of undrafted free agents for a reason this offseason. They are going to get even more reps in the coming weeks.

Chester Rogers, who scored on a 57-yard touchdown against Buffalo, has impressed. Then you have return man Quan Bray, who needs to become a more consistent pass catching threat to complete the receiving depth. Pagano also mentioned the names of Marcus Leak, MeKale McKay and Tevaun Smith. Don't rule out the final cut waiver wire either for the Colts finding a No. 4 and/or No. 5 receiver this year.

Andrew Luck on getting game action this weekend:

"It will be important. It's another step. "It will be good to step on the field and run some plays with some guys."

Bowen's Analysis: Andrew Luck is going to play this Saturday. Baltimore's Joe Flacco might not play as he comes back from a November knee injury.

A benefit of Luck playing this weekend will be hearing Rob Chudzinski directly in his ear, a rule change this year that allows a play caller to communicate from the booth, to the quarterback. Luck said it will be a "semi game plan" from the Colt this weekend. Expect right around a quarter of game action for Luck, in his first time on the playing field since last November.

Chuck Pagano on the young pass rushers:

"I think we got more guys than anybody thinks, but we really didn't call a lot of things to put guys in (pass rushing) situations (against Buffalo)."

Bowen's Analysis: As the preseason unfolds, Pagano said the Colts will employ a few more defensive calls, not wanting to completely show their hand on film. Against the Bills, the Colts played three or four calls the whole day, per Pagano.

Pagano likes what the Colts have in the young edge group. Earl Okine had a beautiful spin move resulting in a sack versus the Bills. Undrafted rookie Curt Maggitt had a trio of tackles for loss. Then you have seventh-round pick Trevor Bates still challenging for first-team reps, with the veterans above him pulled back a bit from a reps standpoint during the preseason.

ROSTER MOVES

On Tuesday morning, the Colts waived wide receiver Josh Boyce, a guy who was taking a bulk of the No. 4 receiver reps. Boyce was the second most experienced receiver in the position group.

The Colts do like their undrafted receivers and this move certainly opens up an avenue for (at least) one of them to make the team.