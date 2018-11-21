Andrew Luck Claims AFC Offensive Player Of The Week Honors

Last Sunday's performance for Luck was one of the best all-around days of his career. His quarterback rating (143.8) and his completion percentage (79.3) were both the second-best single-game marks in his seven seasons as the Colts' quarterback, as he improved his career record against the AFC South Division rival Titans to 10-0.

Perhaps most importantly, however, Luck has helped lead the Colts out of an early hole. After starting the season with a 1-5 record, Indy now finds itself at .500 at 5-5, and, heading into this Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium, is tied with four other teams for the sixth and final spot in the AFC playoff standings.

During this four-game win streak, Luck is averaging about 244 passing yards, three touchdowns, a 131.1 quarterback rating and a 74-percent completion percentage per game. A huge credit for those numbers goes to his offensive line, which has not allowed a sack in five straight games, tied for the third-best streak in NFL history.

"I think some things are clicking," Luck told reporters after last Sunday's game, when asked what the difference has been the last four games. "I do think you could look back and say 'All right, we're making fewer mistakes.' I think we are shooting ourselves in the foot less now, but at the same time we know we can be even sharper today.

"There are things that are still out there that we need to clean up, but I think every week we do it a little better," he continued. "Every day at practice we do a little better and it's because all of us are locked in every day. It's about getting better in that day. So, we'll keep working at it."

Luck was likely one of two Colts players to garner serious consideration for this week's AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, as wide receiver T.Y. Hilton also put in a monster day, catching all nine passes thrown his way for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Remember, though, you can still help Luck claim another award this week: he's also up for the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week, which is completely fan vote driven.