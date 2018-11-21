Andrew Luck Claims AFC Offensive Player Of The Week Honors

The National Football League announced today that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in last Sunday’s blowout victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Nov 21, 2018 at 09:29 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

111818_ind-ten-luck-throw

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are rolling, and their quarterback is playing the best football of his career.

Accordingly, it's time to hand over some hardware.

The National Football League today announced that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in last Sunday's blowout victory over the Tennessee Titans.

It's the fifth time in Luck's career that he's been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, and the first time since Week 13 of the 2016 season. He's the fourth Colts player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season, joining rookie linebacker Darius Leonard (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2), safety Mike Mitchell (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7) and kicker Adam Vinatieri (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8).

Luck was absolutely locked in in the Colts' 38-10 victory over the Titans — the team's fourth straight win — as he completed 23-of-29 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns to zero interceptions. Luck and the Colts were playing so well, in fact, that backup Jacoby Brissett came on to play most of the fourth quarter.

Last Sunday's performance for Luck was one of the best all-around days of his career. His quarterback rating (143.8) and his completion percentage (79.3) were both the second-best single-game marks in his seven seasons as the Colts' quarterback, as he improved his career record against the AFC South Division rival Titans to 10-0.

Perhaps most importantly, however, Luck has helped lead the Colts out of an early hole. After starting the season with a 1-5 record, Indy now finds itself at .500 at 5-5, and, heading into this Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium, is tied with four other teams for the sixth and final spot in the AFC playoff standings.

During this four-game win streak, Luck is averaging about 244 passing yards, three touchdowns, a 131.1 quarterback rating and a 74-percent completion percentage per game. A huge credit for those numbers goes to his offensive line, which has not allowed a sack in five straight games, tied for the third-best streak in NFL history.

"I think some things are clicking," Luck told reporters after last Sunday's game, when asked what the difference has been the last four games. "I do think you could look back and say 'All right, we're making fewer mistakes.' I think we are shooting ourselves in the foot less now, but at the same time we know we can be even sharper today.

"There are things that are still out there that we need to clean up, but I think every week we do it a little better," he continued. "Every day at practice we do a little better and it's because all of us are locked in every day. It's about getting better in that day. So, we'll keep working at it."

Luck was likely one of two Colts players to garner serious consideration for this week's AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, as wide receiver T.Y. Hilton also put in a monster day, catching all nine passes thrown his way for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Remember, though, you can still help Luck claim another award this week: he's also up for the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week, which is completely fan vote driven.

You can vote as often as you like for Luck for that award by clicking here.

Another one

Luck today claimed his fifth-career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Here's a look at all those award-winning performances:

» 2012, Week 9: 30-of-48 passes for 433 yards, 2 TD in 23-20 victory over Dolphins

» 2013, Week 7: 21-of-38 passes for 228 yards, 3 TD; 4 rushes, 29 yards, 1 TD in 39-33 victory over Broncos

» 2014, Week 3: 31-of-39 passes for 370 yards, 4 TD in 44-17 victory over Jaguars

» 2016, Week 13: 22-of-28 passes for 278 yards, 4 TD in 41-10 victory over Jets

» 2018, Week 11: 23-of-29 passes for 297 yards, 3 TD in 38-10 victory over Titans

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Lions (Preseason, Week 3)

The Colts finished their first undefeated preseason since 1994 with a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday at Ford Field. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener. 
news

Roster Breakdown: Where Do The Colts Stand Heading Into Final Cuts?

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday night wrapped up their preseason schedule with a win over the Detroit Lions. Now comes the tough part for the personnel and coaching staffs — Tuesday's final cuts. Here's a position-by-position breakdown after a full slate of training camp practices and preseason games.
news

Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Rookie Watch: What We Learned About 2021 Draft Class in Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up training camp on Wednesday, and did so having seen important development and contributions from their 2021 draft class. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Good Vibes Leaving Grand Park; Jacob Eason To Start Preseason Finale Vs. Lions

The Colts wrapped up training camp Wednesday with their 20th practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the final day of training camp in 2021. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly Return In Limited Fashion

The Colts held their 18th training camp practice of 2021 on Monday. Here's everything you need to know from the day's action at Grand Park. 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz Impresses In Return To Practice: 'Today was a good next step'

Carson Wentz participated in a training camp practice Monday for the first time since July 29. And it looked like he picked up right where he left off. 
news

The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 23 - 24

Everything you need to know about the third week at Colts Training Camp.
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Vikings (Preseason, Week 2)

The Colts topped the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five big things we learned, starting with a huge game from defensive end Ben Banogu. 
news

Colts Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner Ranked No. 27 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Buckner was named a first-team AP All-Pro in 2020, his first season with the Colts. 
news

Colts Left Guard Quenton Nelson Ranked No. 33 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2021

Nelson is one of five players in the last 50 years to be named a first-team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Ahead Final Preseason Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts have one preseason game left in 2021 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Saturday. Check out where the team stands heading into Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions with the Colts' unofficial depth chart. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising