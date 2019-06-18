Andrew Luck Breaks Down Colts' Offense On NFL Game Pass

The Colts had the ball on the Texans' 14-yard line. Tight end Eric Ebron and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton were bunched to the left, with Ebron on the outside and Hilton inside lined up on the ball.

When the play begins, Hilton and Ebron both angle away from their initial position and then cut back around the six-yard line, creating space for Ebron who got open for the touchdown.

"So, we put T.Y. and Eric on the same side of the ball — the two premier catchers there — knowing that the defense is throwing an in-and-out combo-type coverage. A little switch release and that allows Eric to create leverage," Luck explains. "It's not a very good throw — it's a below average throw — and Eric makes a good job of getting his shoulder down and sort of trapping the ball under his arms and not letting it hit the ground, and then rolling in to get the touchdown."

————————

The next play was from a younger Luck against the Baltimore Ravens at home back in Week 5 of the 2014 season. Luck joked, "You're digging into the vault for this one, Baldy (Baldinger)."

The Colts were lined up at Baltimore's 6-yard line. Tight end Coby Fleener was lined up off the line of scrimmage behind left tackle Anthony Castonzo's left side. Fellow tight end Dwayne Allen is on the line and off the right tackle.

Before the snap, Fleener briefly goes in motion, runs back, and then goes again, this time lining up in the backfield as the fullback. Luck then receives the snap, and Fleener angles out toward the right, front pylon while Allen runs a crossing route across the field toward the left side while angling towards the front of the end zone. Allen is wide open, so Luck delivers an accurate strike for the touchdown.