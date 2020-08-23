Transactions

Colts Sign Free Agent CB Andre Chachere, C Joey Hunt; Places T Andrew Donnal On Injured Reserve; Waives-Injured TE Ian Bunting

Aug 23, 2020 at 09:46 AM
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents cornerback Andre Chachere and center Joey Hunt. The team also placed tackle Andrew Donnal on the Injured Reserve list and waived-injured tight end Ian Bunting. If Bunting clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Chachere, 6-0, 195 pounds, has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Carolina Panthers (2019), Detroit Lions (2018-19) and Houston Texans (2018). In 2019, he spent time on the Cardinals' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Chachere also spent time on the Panthers' practice squad. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the Lions' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Chachere also spent time on the Texans' practice squad. He originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018. His last name is pronounced SĂH-sure-aye.

Collegiately, Chachere played in 49 games (32 starts) at San Jose State (2014-17) and totaled 122 tackles (93 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 34 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. As a junior in 2016, he was named a First Team All-Mountain West choice.

Hunt, 6-2, 299 pounds, played in 34 career games (11 starts) in four seasons (2016-19) with the Seattle Seahawks. He also saw action in five postseason contests (two starts). Hunt was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Hunt appeared in 14 regular season games (eight starts) and two postseason contests (two starts). He played in 11 regular season games (two starts) and one postseason contest in 2018. In 2017, Hunt spent time on Seattle's active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2016, he appeared in nine regular season games (one start) and two postseason contests.

Donnal, 6-6, 305 pounds, signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on December 30, 2019. He has played in 31 career games (six starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2019), Detroit Lions (2018-19), Baltimore Ravens (2017-18) and Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams (2015-17). Donnal was originally selected by the Rams in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Bunting, 6-7, 255 pounds, most recently signed a reserve/future contract with Indianapolis on December 30, 2019. As a rookie in 2019, he spent time on the practice squads of the Colts and New York Jets. Bunting participated in 2019 training camp with the Chicago Bears before being waived during final cuts. He was originally signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2019.

