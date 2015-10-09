Anatomy Of The Drives: Texans Edition

Frank Gore three-yard touchdown runThe scene:Leading 13-10 at the start of the third quarter, the Colts took over at their own 44-yard line following a 50-yard return from Griff Whalen.The anatomy of the drive:4 plays for 56 yards in 1:58Key play:You could pick several plays on this short drive to key on (a 24-yard catch by Dwayne Allen, a 21-yard beautiful snag by Andre Johnson), but let's focus on the return by Whalen. The Colts really needed some momentum to start the third quarter, after the Hail Mary to end the first half. Whalen showed that he's more than just a sure-handed return man, breaking several tackles for the Colts longest return of 2015.The score:Following the catches by Allen and Johnson, the Colts had a first-and-10 at the Texans 11-yard line. Gore chewed up eight yards on the first play. Up next was Gore again, maneuvering his way through the trenches for the first score of the second half. You knew Gore wanted to avenge the goal line fumbles he's had earlier this season on Thursday night. He did that with this key touchdown drive to start the second half.