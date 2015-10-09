Anatomy Of The Drives: Texans Edition

Intro: The “Anatomy Of The Drives” series is back. Here’s a look at the three touchdown drives the Colts had in their 27-20 victory over the Houston Texans

Andre Johnson's four-yard touchdown catch from Matt HasselbeckThe scene: Leading 3-0 with 3:22 to go in the first quarter, the Colts took over at their own 40-yard line.The anatomy of the drive: 6 plays for 60 yards, in 2:00.Key play: A facemask penalty from the Texans kept things alive on this first touchdown drive for the Colts. Following the penalty in Texans territory, it was time for Andre Johnson to make the first of many plays on Thursday night. A 23-yard catch and run by Johnson brought out a mix of cheers/boos from the home faithful. The former Texan would make things uneasy for them all night.The score: Two plays later, the Colts faced a second-and-goal from the four-yard line. This was a great play design and the right call after some nice early runs from Frank Gore. A play-action fake by Matt Hasselbeck froze the second level of the Texans defense. Sliding in behind them was Johnson for his first touchdown as a member of the Colts.  **

Frank Gore three-yard touchdown runThe scene:Leading 13-10 at the start of the third quarter, the Colts took over at their own 44-yard line following a 50-yard return from Griff Whalen.The anatomy of the drive:4 plays for 56 yards in 1:58Key play:You could pick several plays on this short drive to key on (a 24-yard catch by Dwayne Allen, a 21-yard beautiful snag by Andre Johnson), but let's focus on the return by Whalen. The Colts really needed some momentum to start the third quarter, after the Hail Mary to end the first half. Whalen showed that he's more than just a sure-handed return man, breaking several tackles for the Colts longest return of 2015.The score:Following the catches by Allen and Johnson, the Colts had a first-and-10 at the Texans 11-yard line. Gore chewed up eight yards on the first play. Up next was Gore again, maneuvering his way through the trenches for the first score of the second half. You knew Gore wanted to avenge the goal line fumbles he's had earlier this season on Thursday night. He did that with this key touchdown drive to start the second half.

Andre Johnson's two-yard touchdown catch from Matt HasselbeckThe scene:Leading 20-17 with 4:03 to go in the third quarter, the Colts took over at their own 20-yard line.The anatomy of the drive:14 plays for 80 yards in 8:35.Key play:There were several Houston penalties that led to Colts first downs on the final touchdown drive of the night. The drive also included a 15-yard run by Frank Gore, which pushed the Colts into the red zone. Gore finished the night with 22 carries for 98 yards, the highest total a Colts running back has had in 44 games.The score:** As the 14-play drive developed, the Colts had a third-and-goal from the two-yard line. A field goal would have kept the Colts lead at one-possession. They needed six and they got it. With Houston selling out on Hasselbeck, a slant to a diving Andre Johnson was enough for the game-clinching touchdown. The two-touchdown night for Johnson marked the 11th time in his illustrious career that he had multiple touchdowns in a game.

