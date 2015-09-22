Anatomy Of The Drives: Jets Edition

Intro: The “Anatomy Of The Drives” series is back. Here’s a look at the one touchdown drive the Colts had in their 20-7 loss to the Jets.

Sep 22, 2015 at 03:53 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS

Donte Moncrief's 26-yard touchdown catch from Andrew LuckThe scene: Down 10-0 with 14:06 to play in the fourth quarter, the Colts took over at their own nine-yard line.The anatomy of the drive: 8 plays for 91 yards, in 3:59Key play: With limited time to hit chunk plays through the air on Monday night, the Colts were searching all game for big plays in other ways. One came here, on a second-and-10, on the Colts lone scoring drive. Phillip Dorsett and Andrew Luck are still trying to get on the same page, but on this play the rookie showed what he can do in the open field. Luck found Dorsett for a short reception before Dorsett took off down the middle of the field, scampering for a 25-yard gain. These types of plays from Dorsett are needed. They aren't too stressful from needing ample protection time, and it gives Dorsett a chance to make a play in the open field.The score: Following the Dorsett completion, the Colts had a first-and-10 at the Jets 26-yard line. The Colts went empty backfield on this play with Frank Gore, Jack Doyle and Coby Fleener lining up at wide receiver (along with Donte Moncrief and Andre Johnson). This play design isn't too exotic, with Moncrief simply winning a one-on-one matchup against Antonio Cromartie. Moncrief stuttered to the outside before jerking back inside, creating separation from Cromartie. The space was enough for Luck to find Moncrief and let the second-year receiver do the rest. Just like Dorsett, Moncrief in the open field is dangerous for opposing defenses. Both of these completions didn't need plenty of time to develop, but they were two chunk plays for an offense needing a spark.

Advertising