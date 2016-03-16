All-Time NFL Records In Reach For Adam Vinatieri

Intro: Entering season No. 21 in the NFL, some all-time league records are in reach for Adam Vinatieri.

Mar 16, 2016 at 06:19 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

VinnyPatCelebrate.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – If Adam Vinatieri completes the two-year contract he inked last week, he will be in rarefied air.

Vinatieri is already in elite groups.

Virtually any kicking/longevity stat in NFL annals includes the name: Adam Vinatieri.

Playing the next two seasons would mean Vinatieri played an NFL game at the age of 45.

Just two players in the history of the National Football League have played at an older age (Morten Andersen-47, George Blanda-48).

It's Andersen that holds the records for professional kickers.

Andersen's 565 career field goals, the most ever.

His 2,544 career points, also, the most ever.

Gary Anderson (538 field goals and 2,434 points) is No. 2 on both lists, one spot ahead of the Colts' kicker.

Vinatieri is closing though.

If Vinatieri maintains his recent pace (31 made field goals per year in the last six seasons), he would tie Andersen's career mark.

In points, Vinatieri's pace (120.5 points per season) would push him past Andersen in the 2018 season (if he's still playing).

On paper, those numbers seems astronomical (well, they are).

Yet, as the years have gone along Vinatieri has started to notice his name climbing.

"When I started 20 years ago, I never even fathomed to even be in the same conversation as those two guys," Vinatieri says. "I look up to those guys as heroes of mine. Growing up as a kid, I remember watching them when I was in junior high and high school and even getting to play against them my first handful of years in the league. It's an honor and a privilege just to be mentioned in the same sentence with those guys.

"I've never really thought of those numbers until you start getting a little bit closer. Then you start going, 'Well, if we could play a couple of more years and keep on doing this, maybe they are attainable. When you see them on paper, they are amazing numbers when you say how many field goals those two gentlemen have. In the last year or two, as I started getting closer and passing a couple of people on the all-time scoring list, moving from top 10 to No. 3, then you start going, 'Okay, who is next and how long does it take to get there?'"

After 20 NFL seasons, the length is shrinking between Vinatieri's name and the top of the all-time list.

What's more important to the future Hall of Famer is the No. 4, as in how many Super Bowl rings he dons.

Another one would tie a record for most Super Bowls in one career.

"That's the one thing," Vinatieri says of the top goal still left.

"If you are lucky enough to play in a Super Bowl and even more lucky to win that thing it becomes a very addictive feeling in the sense that it's a major thing that drives you when you go into work, go into the weight room, or go onto the field. The thought of being back on that field and hoisting that trophy, it definitely motivates me and it should motivate me and everybody that has played this game. For those of us who are fortunate enough to have won at least one, that thought of getting another is a major, major motivating factor."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rookie Minicamp Notebook: Alec Pierce Stands Out, Michael Young Jr. Looks To Follow In Uncle's Footsteps With Colts

Undrafted wide receiver Michael Young Jr., who teamed up with second-round pick Alec Pierce at Cincinnati, is the nephew of former Colts Super Bowl-winning running back Joseph Addai.

news

Colts Rookie Minicamp Notebook: What We Learned About Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann, Nick Cross on Day 1 In Indianapolis

The Colts held Day 1 of their rookie minicamp on Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts 2022 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Indianapolis will host the Kansas City Chiefs for September 25 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium

news

When Colts Will Face Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott And Every Quarterback On 2022 Regular Season Schedule

The Colts will host Patrick Mahomes in their home opener and play primetime games against Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert in 2022.

news

Colts Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Networks, What You Need To Know For All 17 Games

The Colts' 2022 regular season schedule is set.

news

Colts To Host Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Lucas Oil Stadium In 2022 Preseason

The Colts will open the 2022 preseason with a road game against the Buffalo Bills before hosting the Lions and Buccaneers in Indianapolis.

news

Colts 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Breaking Down Opponents' Additions, Losses, Draft Picks

The Colts' 2022 regular season schedule features games against Russell Wilson, A.J. Brown, Khalil Mack and a number of other star players who changed teams this offseason.

news

Colts Will Open 2022 Regular Season At Houston Texans

The Colts will look to end an eight-game season-opener losing streak at NRG Stadium against Lovie Smith's Houston Texans on Sept. 11.

news

Colts To Host Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs In Regular Season Home Opener At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts' full 2022 regular season schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

news

2022 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2022 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Add The 2022 Colts Schedule To Your Device!

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. (ET) tonight. Here is a quick and easy way to add the Colts schedule for the upcoming season to your device.

news

Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell On Colts WR Alec Pierce's 'Incredible Future,' And Why DT Curtis Brooks Was Bearcats' Defensive MVP

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell joined Matt Taylor on Friday's edition of "The Last Word," which you can listen to on 93.5/107.5 The Fan and on the Colts Audio Network wherever you get your podcasts.

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for all home matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium are on sale now.

Find Tickets
Advertising