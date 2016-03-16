All-Time NFL Records In Reach For Adam Vinatieri

"When I started 20 years ago, I never even fathomed to even be in the same conversation as those two guys," Vinatieri says. "I look up to those guys as heroes of mine. Growing up as a kid, I remember watching them when I was in junior high and high school and even getting to play against them my first handful of years in the league. It's an honor and a privilege just to be mentioned in the same sentence with those guys.

"I've never really thought of those numbers until you start getting a little bit closer. Then you start going, 'Well, if we could play a couple of more years and keep on doing this, maybe they are attainable. When you see them on paper, they are amazing numbers when you say how many field goals those two gentlemen have. In the last year or two, as I started getting closer and passing a couple of people on the all-time scoring list, moving from top 10 to No. 3, then you start going, 'Okay, who is next and how long does it take to get there?'"