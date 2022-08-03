Postcards From Camp: Kylen Granson, Ashton Dulin Stand Out; Alec Pierce Keeps Learning From Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts mainly worked on installing short-yardage and situational plays during Wednesday's non-padded practice at Grand Park, which – as has been the case since camp opened a week ago – was clean and went by at a good pace.

Head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday was one of the last days of the heavy install phase of training camp, where the team practices a wide swath of plays from its playbook. Those installs will slow down after Thursday's practice, and from there, the team will start honing in on its "core" plays with the goal of ironing out the details on them ahead of the 2022 season opener Sept. 11 against the Houston Texans.

Some highlights from Wednesday's practice:

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin had a spectacular catch late in 11-on-11, leaping over cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (who was in tight coverage) to haul in a deep ball from Nick Foles.

"Ashton has continued to make play after play, doing everything we ask — being good in the pass game, good in the run game, handing it to him and running," Reich said. "He's a dynamic player. He's strong. He can do it all."

Tight end Kylen Granson was involved quite a bit throughout the practice in a strong day for the 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

Quarterback Matt Ryan had a couple of nice completions to wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr., too.

A couple of big run stops came from defensive tackle Grover Stewart and cornerback Kenny Moore II in 11-on-11.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue continued his trend of wrecking plays with his lightning-fast burst off the snap, high motor and surgical technique.

Pierce has made steady progress throughout his first week of NFL training camp, which hasn't come as any surprise to those who scouted him, those who coach him and those who play with him.