Postcards From Camp: Kylen Granson, Ashton Dulin Stand Out; Alec Pierce Keeps Learning From Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts mainly worked on installing short-yardage and situational plays during Wednesday's non-padded practice at Grand Park, which – as has been the case since camp opened a week ago – was clean and went by at a good pace.
Head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday was one of the last days of the heavy install phase of training camp, where the team practices a wide swath of plays from its playbook. Those installs will slow down after Thursday's practice, and from there, the team will start honing in on its "core" plays with the goal of ironing out the details on them ahead of the 2022 season opener Sept. 11 against the Houston Texans.
Some highlights from Wednesday's practice:
- Wide receiver Ashton Dulin had a spectacular catch late in 11-on-11, leaping over cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (who was in tight coverage) to haul in a deep ball from Nick Foles.
- "Ashton has continued to make play after play, doing everything we ask — being good in the pass game, good in the run game, handing it to him and running," Reich said. "He's a dynamic player. He's strong. He can do it all."
- Tight end Kylen Granson was involved quite a bit throughout the practice in a strong day for the 2021 fourth-round draft pick.
- Quarterback Matt Ryan had a couple of nice completions to wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr., too.
- A couple of big run stops came from defensive tackle Grover Stewart and cornerback Kenny Moore II in 11-on-11.
- Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue continued his trend of wrecking plays with his lightning-fast burst off the snap, high motor and surgical technique.
Pierce has made steady progress throughout his first week of NFL training camp, which hasn't come as any surprise to those who scouted him, those who coach him and those who play with him.
- "He's really picking it up well," Reich said. As we know, he's a really smart guy."
- Pierce lauded the growth he's already had from working with two of the team's most accomplished veterans: Ryan and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
- On facing Gilmore, Pierce said: "Just running routes, a lot of times he knows what route I'm running before I even run the route just like off splits and how I'm stemming and stuff like that. So that's why I'm always trying to pick his brain and see what he's seeing. It's wild, it's really crazy how smart he is as a player."
- And on his relationship with Ryan: "He treats us all great," Pierce said. "He's such a good leader. He's just a guy you can go to and talk to and he's very willing to teach you, and he has so much knowledge. He's a great guy to learn from and he's willing to help me as a rookie, so I'm really appreciative of that."
Wednesday was Salute To Service Day at Colts 2022 Training Camp.