NFL Draft 2022: Why Colts Drafted Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann And Nick Cross In Second, Third Rounds

Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann (No. 77 overall)

No player was mocked more frequently by draft analysts to the Colts than Raimann – but every single one of those mocks had him going in the second round, not the third round. In the 6-foot-6, 303 pound Austrian, the Colts believe they landed a player in the third round with the talent to play left tackle and the upside to compete for a starting job on their offensive line, wherever that may be.

"We do think he has that talent (to play left tackle), but what we'll do is we'll get the best five on the field," Ballard said. "If he is one of the best five, he'll be on the field whether it's at tackle, guard – whatever the coaches think are the best five, we'll get them on the field. But we think he has starter talent on the o-line."

Raimann certainly did not take a well-traveled path to the Colts. He played one year of high school football as a foreign exchange student in the Detroit area, then started his college career as a tight end before moving to left tackle in 2020. He navigated that position switch – in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, no less – incredibly well and, according to Pro Football Focus, allowed just one sack in 690 pass blocking snaps in college.

And the Colts see plenty more upside in Raimann as he'll continue his development as an offensive linemen under the watch of Chris Strausser and Kevin Mawae in Indianapolis.

"He blocked people on tape, that's number one," Ballard said. "Even with his traits, he was productive. He's still learning how to play the position but if you just look at his growth from his – so, the COVID year, he was a tight end his first two years, moves to tackle and then the growth from his junior to his senior season, we think he's going to keep taking those incremental jumps.