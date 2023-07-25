Colts sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

The Colts on Tuesday signed defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Muhammad re-joins the Colts after playing four seasons in Indianapolis from 2018-2021. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound Muhammad appeared in 64 games (25 starts) and totaled 11 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss and 30 quarterback hits during his first stint with the Colts. Muhammad started all 17 games at defensive end for the Colts in 2021 and set a career high with six sacks.
Muhammad signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent in 2022 and played in 16 games (nine starts) with one sack, one tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits.
With training camp starting next week, Muhammad will join a group of Colts defensive ends including Adetomiwa Adebawore, Genard Avery, Samson Ebukam, Khalid Kareem, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye.