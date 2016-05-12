After Strong Finish Last Year, Colts Pass Rush Eager For 2016 Opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS – Brad White knows the numbers and how they correlate to people's opinion of his position group.

As the Colts outside linebackers coach, White leads the position most closely associated with the number every defense is judged on (along with points and turnovers).

Sacks.

Last year, the Colts finished 22nd in the NFL in sacks (35 on the season).

White knows the teams ranked 22 and below all missed the playoffs.

But talk to White about getting after the quarterback in 2016 and the excitement is obvious.

There's another number White points to, one that has him almost giddy for the 2016 season to arrive.

In the final six games of 2015, no team in the NFL had more sacks than the Colts.

Yes, the Colts led the NFL with 21 sacks over the final six weeks of the 2015 season.

Why such an uptick in pressure on quarterbacks down the stretch?

White points to a healthy Robert Mathis and just a general continuity throughout the guys in charge of making things uneasy for the opposing signal caller.

"It's not you just throw pass rushers on the field and you say go hunt," White says of scheming a pass rush. "There has to be a feel and a timing to themselves.