After Strong Finish Last Year, Colts Pass Rush Eager For 2016 Opportunity

Intro: Over the final six games of 2015, no NFL team had more sacks than the Indianapolis Colts. Why did the Colts have so much late season success in getting after the quarterback?

May 12, 2016 at 01:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

MathisBrees.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Brad White knows the numbers and how they correlate to people's opinion of his position group.

As the Colts outside linebackers coach, White leads the position most closely associated with the number every defense is judged on (along with points and turnovers).

Sacks.

Last year, the Colts finished 22nd in the NFL in sacks (35 on the season).

White knows the teams ranked 22 and below all missed the playoffs.

But talk to White about getting after the quarterback in 2016 and the excitement is obvious.

There's another number White points to, one that has him almost giddy for the 2016 season to arrive.

In the final six games of 2015, no team in the NFL had more sacks than the Colts.

Yes, the Colts led the NFL with 21 sacks over the final six weeks of the 2015 season.

Why such an uptick in pressure on quarterbacks down the stretch?

White points to a healthy Robert Mathis and just a general continuity throughout the guys in charge of making things uneasy for the opposing signal caller.

"It's not you just throw pass rushers on the field and you say go hunt," White says of scheming a pass rush. "There has to be a feel and a timing to themselves.

"I think they started to get that. You start to understand who you are playing with. (Late in 2015) no one was rushing the passer like we were. It's something people don't think about but it's there and having that continuity and personnel going into this year is going to really pay dividends."

As White looks ahead to 2016, he knows the randomness that often comes with predicting sacks.

In 2014, the Buffalo Bills led the NFL in sacks. In 2015, with the same starting front four returning, the Bills finished 31st in sacks.

With the Colts trying to turn their six-game end of the season run into an entire slate this year, they will once again lean on 13-year veteran Robert Mathis.

The 35-year-old Mathis is embarking on a totally different offseason schedule this year. Completely healthy, Mathis still displays a "twist and burst" that White has witnessed even in individual drills this offseason.

This offseason, White's group has also added the rare size of Earl Okine (6-6 and 290 pounds) along with several intriguing rookies.

It's the question of the offseason for the Colts' defense.

Can that unit become one applying consistent pressure from September...through January…and maybe even into February?

"No one in our group will make excuses for the sack production of last year," White says. "It is what it is. They are what they are. When you look over the last half of the season (though), we were as productive as any team in the NFL getting after the quarterback.

"Now that they've got a year playing together, now you bring in the mix of the new guys that we have, you bring in Earl, it's a great mix. I said going into the draft, I think we've got enough. Now with the three young guys, we've got more than enough."

2016 Phase II - FIELD WORK

A behind the scenes look at the Colts field work during Phase II of the off-season workout.

No Title
1 / 129
No Title
2 / 129
No Title
3 / 129
No Title
4 / 129
No Title
5 / 129
No Title
6 / 129
No Title
7 / 129
No Title
8 / 129
No Title
9 / 129
No Title
10 / 129
No Title
11 / 129
No Title
12 / 129
No Title
13 / 129
No Title
14 / 129
No Title
15 / 129
No Title
16 / 129
No Title
17 / 129
No Title
18 / 129
No Title
19 / 129
No Title
20 / 129
No Title
21 / 129
No Title
22 / 129
No Title
23 / 129
No Title
24 / 129
No Title
25 / 129
No Title
26 / 129
No Title
27 / 129
No Title
28 / 129
No Title
29 / 129
No Title
30 / 129
No Title
31 / 129
No Title
32 / 129
No Title
33 / 129
No Title
34 / 129
No Title
35 / 129
No Title
36 / 129
No Title
37 / 129
No Title
38 / 129
No Title
39 / 129
No Title
40 / 129
No Title
41 / 129
No Title
42 / 129
No Title
43 / 129
No Title
44 / 129
No Title
45 / 129
No Title
46 / 129
No Title
47 / 129
No Title
48 / 129
No Title
49 / 129
No Title
50 / 129
No Title
51 / 129
No Title
52 / 129
No Title
53 / 129
No Title
54 / 129
No Title
55 / 129
No Title
56 / 129
No Title
57 / 129
No Title
58 / 129
No Title
59 / 129
No Title
60 / 129
No Title
61 / 129
No Title
62 / 129
No Title
63 / 129
No Title
64 / 129
No Title
65 / 129
No Title
66 / 129
No Title
67 / 129
No Title
68 / 129
No Title
69 / 129
No Title
70 / 129
No Title
71 / 129
No Title
72 / 129
No Title
73 / 129
No Title
74 / 129
No Title
75 / 129
No Title
76 / 129
No Title
77 / 129
No Title
78 / 129
No Title
79 / 129
No Title
80 / 129
No Title
81 / 129
No Title
82 / 129
No Title
83 / 129
No Title
84 / 129
No Title
85 / 129
No Title
86 / 129
No Title
87 / 129
No Title
88 / 129
No Title
89 / 129
No Title
90 / 129
No Title
91 / 129
No Title
92 / 129
No Title
93 / 129
No Title
94 / 129
No Title
95 / 129
No Title
96 / 129
No Title
97 / 129
No Title
98 / 129
No Title
99 / 129
No Title
100 / 129
No Title
101 / 129
No Title
102 / 129
No Title
103 / 129
No Title
104 / 129
No Title
105 / 129
No Title
106 / 129
No Title
107 / 129
No Title
108 / 129
No Title
109 / 129
No Title
110 / 129
No Title
111 / 129
No Title
112 / 129
No Title
113 / 129
No Title
114 / 129
No Title
115 / 129
No Title
116 / 129
No Title
117 / 129
No Title
118 / 129
No Title
119 / 129
No Title
120 / 129
No Title
121 / 129
No Title
122 / 129
No Title
123 / 129
No Title
124 / 129
No Title
125 / 129
No Title
126 / 129
No Title
127 / 129
No Title
128 / 129
No Title
129 / 129
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 1 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts on Friday ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) out for today's game.

news

Colts' Atlanta-Area Natives Explain What Matt Ryan Meant To Them Growing Up, And What It's Like To Be His Teammate Now

Jelani Woods owned a Matt Ryan jersey. Deon Jackson heard Ryan speak at his high school graduation. And now both of them are teammates with someone they looked up to as kids.

news

Colts Announce 7 Team Captains For 2022 Season

DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Kenny Moore II, Quenton Nelson, Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor were voted as the Colts' team captains for the 2022 season.

news

From Friday Night Lights To Sunday Spotlights: Where The 2022 Indianapolis Colts Played High School Football

From Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to Bishop Hendricken High School in Providence, Rhode Island, check out a state-by-state list of where members of the 2022 Indianapolis Colts played their high school ball.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 1 Game At Houston Texans

The Colts released their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's opener against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Check it out below:

news

10 Colts Things We Learned During 2022 Preseason: Matt Ryan's Sense Of Urgency, Alec Pierce's Upside, Stephon Gilmore & Yannick Ngakoue's Impact and More

The Colts wrapped up their final preseason practice of 2022 on Thursday and have Friday, Saturday and Sunday off before returning to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Labor Day for their first practice ahead of Sept. 11's season opener against the Houston Texans. Here are 10 big things we learned during training camp, preseason games and preseason practices over the last six weeks:

news

Colts' All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard On What He Learned While Sidelined In Training Camp, And Where His Recovery Process Stands After Two Practices

Shaquille Leonard did what he could to make the most of his time on PUP during training camp, and said he's feeling better after practicing twice this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Chris Ballard On Shaquille Leonard's Status, Why Sam Ehlinger Made The Roster, Offensive Line Depth And More

The Colts GM met with the media a week and a half before the 2022 season kicks off in Houston against the Texans on Sept. 11.

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Season Press Conference at 4:00 PM

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

news

Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Ranked No. 5 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Taylor is the highest-ranked Colts player on NFL Network's annual list since Peyton Manning following the 2010 season.

news

Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Ranked No. 18 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Leonard is the highest-ranked Colts defensive player on NFL Network's Top 100 Players list since Dwight Freeney in 2011.

news

Colts Check Off Key Boxes in Dress Rehearsal, Final Audition

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday played host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their third and final preseason matchup, giving the team both its 2022 dress rehearsal for the top units and a final audition for those hoping to snag a final roster spot.

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising