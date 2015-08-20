After Making His NFL Debut Against Chicago, Andrew Luck Sees The Bears Again

INDIANAPOLIS – Before the Colts get things started for a second day of practices with the Chicago Bears, Chuck Pagano met the media on Thursday morning.

Pagano said he would like to hold joint practices again in the future and was extremely pleased with how things ran on Wednesday.

In Thursday's media scrums, Chuck Pagano updated injuries. Also, Andrew Luck reminisced on his NFL debut against Chicago and seeing Vick Ballard back on the field this weekend.

Injury News-Offensive guard Hugh Thornton (knee sprain): Will be week-to-week.

-Cornerback Jalil Brown (hamstring): Day-to-day.

-Wide receiver Quan Bray (groin): Day-to-day.Chuck Pagano on the injury to Hugh Thornton and how that impacts the Colts depth:

"There might be someone coming in the gate right now."

Bowen's Analysis:* *It will be a "week-to-week" status for Thornton following a knee injury (sprain) that will not require surgery. Thornton was the Colts top reserve at offensive guard throughout Training Camp.

Without Thornton, the Colts guard depth will be tested a bit. The team lost Ben Heenan in Training Camp and is still without Donald Thomas (time table remains unknown). David Arkin is now the top reserve behind starters Lance Louis and Todd Herremans.

Andrew Luck on remembering his NFL debut against the Bears:

"I would like to think that I have grown mentally, emotionally, physically. I think I have a better understanding of what it means to be an NFL quarterback. Obviously, experience is a big thing, big factor."

Bowen's Analysis: Back in 2012, Luck's NFL debut came against the Bears. Luck was 23-of-45 for 309 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on that sunny afternoon in Chicago.

Luck laughed on Thursday thinking about how long ago that game seems. Luck is facing the Bears again this week, with third-down and red-zone being the areas of focus for Thursday's afternoon practice. Last Sunday, Luck and the Colts starters converted a pair of third-and-longs, a step in the right direction in improving those situations this season.

Andrew Luck on seeing Vick Ballard return to the field on Saturday

"He is such a warrior man. He just does everything right, not a good teammate, a great teammate. Seeing him out on the practice field brings great memories of playing together (in 2012) and him just making clutch plays."

Bowen's Analysis: The Colts had Vick Ballard break down their post walk through huddle on Thursday morning. It's clear that teammates and coaches love Ballard's mindset, to go along with everything he's been through (back-to-back non-contact, season-ending injuries).