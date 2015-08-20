After Making His NFL Debut Against Chicago, Andrew Luck Sees The Bears Again

Intro: The Colts held a morning walk through on Thursday before they have their second practice with the Bears later in the afternoon. What did Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck have to say to the media on Wednesday?

Aug 20, 2015 at 05:57 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

LuckBears.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Before the Colts get things started for a second day of practices with the Chicago Bears, Chuck Pagano met the media on Thursday morning.

Pagano said he would like to hold joint practices again in the future and was extremely pleased with how things ran on Wednesday.

In Thursday's media scrums, Chuck Pagano updated injuries. Also, Andrew Luck reminisced on his NFL debut against Chicago and seeing Vick Ballard back on the field this weekend.

Injury News-Offensive guard Hugh Thornton (knee sprain): Will be week-to-week.

-Cornerback Jalil Brown (hamstring): Day-to-day.

-Wide receiver Quan Bray (groin): Day-to-day.Chuck Pagano on the injury to Hugh Thornton and how that impacts the Colts depth:

"There might be someone coming in the gate right now."

Bowen's Analysis:* *It will be a "week-to-week" status for Thornton following a knee injury (sprain) that will not require surgery. Thornton was the Colts top reserve at offensive guard throughout Training Camp.

Without Thornton, the Colts guard depth will be tested a bit. The team lost Ben Heenan in Training Camp and is still without Donald Thomas (time table remains unknown). David Arkin is now the top reserve behind starters Lance Louis and Todd Herremans.

Andrew Luck on remembering his NFL debut against the Bears:

"I would like to think that I have grown mentally, emotionally, physically. I think I have a better understanding of what it means to be an NFL quarterback. Obviously, experience is a big thing, big factor."

Bowen's Analysis: Back in 2012, Luck's NFL debut came against the Bears. Luck was 23-of-45 for 309 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on that sunny afternoon in Chicago.

Luck laughed on Thursday thinking about how long ago that game seems. Luck is facing the Bears again this week, with third-down and red-zone being the areas of focus for Thursday's afternoon practice. Last Sunday, Luck and the Colts starters converted a pair of third-and-longs, a step in the right direction in improving those situations this season.

Andrew Luck on seeing Vick Ballard return to the field on Saturday

"He is such a warrior man. He just does everything right, not a good teammate, a great teammate. Seeing him out on the practice field brings great memories of playing together (in 2012) and him just making clutch plays."

Bowen's Analysis: The Colts had Vick Ballard break down their post walk through huddle on Thursday morning. It's clear that teammates and coaches love Ballard's mindset, to go along with everything he's been through (back-to-back non-contact, season-ending injuries).

Luck, who is next to Ballard in the locker room, talked on Thursday about how great of a blocker the running back was during that 2012 season. Ballard is expected to play on Saturday night, in his first game since the 2013 season opener.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: April 2-8

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

2021 NFL Draft: Notable Players Picked With Colts' Selections, from Randy Moss to Lynn Swann to Tyreek Hill

The Colts have six selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Who are some of the best players who've been drafted with those picks in the past?
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 5

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Jonathan Taylor Be Even Better in 2021?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Carson Wentz, offensive improvements, Jacob Eason and, of course, the Big Boat. 
news

In Case You Missed It: March 26 - April 1

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 29

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Carson Wentz Change Offense in 2021?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Carson Wentz, offensive improvements, Jacob Eason and, of course, the Big Boat. 
news

In Case You Missed It: March 19-25

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 22

The Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

In Case You Missed It: March 12-18

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

Social Reaction: Colts Welcome Carson Wentz To Indy

See how the Indianapolis Colts reacted on social media to the announcement of the team acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz
news

Inside The Trade: Adam Caplan

NFL insider Adam Caplan From SiriusXM and 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia joins Matt Taylor and Jeffrey Gorman to break down what led to Carson Wentz being traded to the Colts

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising