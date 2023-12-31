AFC South Standings: How Colts can win division in Week 18

With wins by the Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans on Sunday, the race for the AFC South remains wide open.

Even though all three teams are sitting at 9-7, the Jaguars still sit atop the pack because they swept the Colts this season and split their season series with the Texans.

However, all of that could change next week with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. If that were the case, then the winner between the Colts and Texans next weekend would determine who took home the division title.

The last time the Colts faced the Texans was in Week 2 when the former got the 31-20 road win. This time around, the Texans will be coming to Lucas Oil Stadium, a place they've struggled to win.

Since the establishment of the AFC South in 2002, the Texans have only beaten the Colts on the road four times.

As for the Jaguars, their chances of beating the Titans are a bit more favorable. Winners of their last three games against Tennessee, the Jaguars most recent victory came in Week 11, 34-14.