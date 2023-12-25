AFC South Standings hold firm following losses by Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

Following the Colts' loss to the Atlanta Falcons, their hopes of winning the AFC South are still intact after losses by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have all three teams sitting at 8-7.
Despite their four-game losing streak, the Jaguars are still leading the division because they swept the Colts and split their season series with the Texans.
With that in mind, the final two regular season games are important for the entire division, especially the Colts' Week 18 matchup against the Texans.
As it stands, the Colts are still ahead of the Texans in the division standings because they beat them in Week 2. So, depending on how each team performs leading up to that game, it could decide the winner of the AFC South or at least who could take one of the Wild Card spots.
Here are the AFC South Standings as of December 24:
|Team
|Record
|Division Record
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|8-7
|4-1
|Indianapolis Colts
|8-7
|3-2
|Houston Texans
|8-7
|2-2
|Tennessee Titans
|5-10
|0-4
The Colts will return to Lucas Oil Stadium next Sunday when they host the Las Vegas Raiders
Here is their full remaining schedule:
Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)*
Week 18: vs. Houston Texans (8-7)
The Titans will face the Houston Texans next Sunday.
Here is the Titans' full remaining schedule:
Week 17: at Houston Texans (8-7)
Week 18: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)
Here is the Texans' full remaining schedule:
Week 17: vs. Tennessee Titans (5-10)
Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts (8-7)
The Jaguars will host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.
Here is the Jaguars' full remaining schedule:
Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers (2-13)
Week 18: at Tennessee Titans (5-10)
*The Las Vegas Raiders record is not updated yet because they don't play the Kansas City Chiefs until Monday*