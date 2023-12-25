AFC South Standings hold firm following losses by Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

Following the Colts' loss to the Atlanta Falcons, their hopes of winning the AFC South are still intact after losses by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have all three teams sitting at 8-7.

Despite their four-game losing streak, the Jaguars are still leading the division because they swept the Colts and split their season series with the Texans.

With that in mind, the final two regular season games are important for the entire division, especially the Colts' Week 18 matchup against the Texans.

As it stands, the Colts are still ahead of the Texans in the division standings because they beat them in Week 2. So, depending on how each team performs leading up to that game, it could decide the winner of the AFC South or at least who could take one of the Wild Card spots.