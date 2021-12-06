Colts Enter Bye Week Knowing Where They Stand In AFC Playoff Race: 'It's Go Time'

The Texans did not run a single play from the Colts' 39-yard line or closer; the Colts earned their first road shutout since 1992.

"(It was an) epic defensive performance from start to finish," head coach Frank Reich said.

This was the kind of comprehensive victory Hilton and the Colts wanted — all three phases playing at a high level, and not down to the level of a Texans team that's in the hunt for 2022's No. 1 overall pick.

A Texans, team, though, that knocked off Tennessee, 22-13, just two weeks ago.

"We knew this team had beaten the Titans," Reich said. "We have respect for this team. It's a division game. And our guys got ready to play."

So the Colts head into the bye week at 7-6 knowing a difficult climb still lies ahead to make the playoffs. But wins like this one help build confidence and momentum — 31-0 doesn't happen by accident, no matter the opponent. That's the kind of result that happens when a team is fully locked in for December football and treats every game like it's a playoff game.

Because, effectively, every game is just that at this point. The Colts know their margin for error in an erratic AFC playoff race is slim. And they know what lies on the other side of the bye week — primetime Saturday games against two of the best teams in football in the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

"If we want to go to the playoffs and go where we want to go," running back Nyheim Hines said, "we have to beat and play with teams like that."

The Colts finish the 2021 season with that primetime home game against the New England Patriots, then a Christmas night trip to Arizona to face the Cardinals, then a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders before finishing the season against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. But first, the Colts will get a little rest.

And then the climb begins again with the summit in sight, but a challenging path to get there ahead.

"When it's December, everything kind of feels like a playoff game," Wentz said. "And we know what's at stake, we know where we're at and who's coming in and all those things.