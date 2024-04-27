 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Draft

Adonai Mitchell views himself as 'the best' despite falling to the second round

Mitchell said he's ready to make the teams that passed on him pay.

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:26 PM
While multiple mock drafts projected Adonai Mitchell to be a first round pick, the Texas wide receiver is not letting his draft slide make him lose his confidence.

Why?

Because when speaking with the media, Mitchell only needed two words to describe the kind of player he is: "The best."

The Colts took Mitchell with the No. 52 pick, making him the 11th wide receiver selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and the fourth taken in the second round.

While in the past, other wideouts have said that having other receivers taken ahead of them gave them extra motivation, Mitchell said that once they get drafted, everyone has a clean slate.

"It's just the way things go," Mitchell said. "At the end of the day, people were chosen before me and that's just the reality of it. My job now is to make them pay and to bring the best version of me every day to the Indianapolis Colts."

2024 Colts Draft Class: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Colts added size and speed to their offense in the second round of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell with the No. 52 overall pick on Friday night.

Mitchell played his college ball at the University of Georgia (2021-2022) and the University of Texas (2023).

Injuries limited Mitchell's playing time at Georgia, but he still managed to catch 38 passes for 560 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in two seasons.

Mitchell's breakout came in his junior year with the Longhorns, when he caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

Citing his health as the driving force for his success, he said he hopes it will also help him develop faster in his first NFL offseason.

"I feel like as a player, your best ability is availability," Mitchell said. "So, the more available I can be, everything else will take care of itself. I ain't no stranger to putting in work. So, I'll just be here for it."

The Colts hope that will remain the case as they look to turn the corner in 2024 season, especially with the return of franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson.

He was selected by the team with the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but had his rookie season cut short after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in October.

Having seen Richardson play at Florida, Mitchell said he knows that the young quarterback is capable of doing big things.

"He's just [a] freak athlete, extremely talented, very a high ceiling and I'm just blessed to even be able to share that offense with him," Mitchell said. "I'm excited to learn with him. I'm excited to grow with him."

Another member of the organization Mitchell said he looks forward to working with is wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne.

A cornerstone of the franchise, Mitchell said he looks forward to learning from one of the best receivers to wear the uniform.

"Just being able to be in the presence with a legend," Mitchell said. "I'll just be able to come in and soak information up from him like a sponge. Just knowing that I don't know everything and he knows a lot that I don't know."

