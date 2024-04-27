Adonai Mitchell views himself as 'the best' despite falling to the second round

Mitchell played his college ball at the University of Georgia (2021-2022) and the University of Texas (2023).

Injuries limited Mitchell's playing time at Georgia, but he still managed to catch 38 passes for 560 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns in two seasons.

Mitchell's breakout came in his junior year with the Longhorns, when he caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

Citing his health as the driving force for his success, he said he hopes it will also help him develop faster in his first NFL offseason.

"I feel like as a player, your best ability is availability," Mitchell said. "So, the more available I can be, everything else will take care of itself. I ain't no stranger to putting in work. So, I'll just be here for it."

The Colts hope that will remain the case as they look to turn the corner in 2024 season, especially with the return of franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson.

He was selected by the team with the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but had his rookie season cut short after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in October.

Having seen Richardson play at Florida, Mitchell said he knows that the young quarterback is capable of doing big things.

"He's just [a] freak athlete, extremely talented, very a high ceiling and I'm just blessed to even be able to share that offense with him," Mitchell said. "I'm excited to learn with him. I'm excited to grow with him."

Another member of the organization Mitchell said he looks forward to working with is wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne.

A cornerstone of the franchise, Mitchell said he looks forward to learning from one of the best receivers to wear the uniform.