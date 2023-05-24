Roster Moves

Colts sign DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

The Colts selected Adebawore in the fourth round (No. 110 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

May 24, 2023 at 02:38 PM
The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, who was selected by the team in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts have now signed nine of their 12 draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Adebawore, 6-2, 282 pounds, played in 41 games (33 starts) at Northwestern (2019-22) and compiled 97 tackles (68 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, six passes defensed and four forced fumbles. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition in each of his last two seasons. In 2022, Adebawore started all 12 games and registered 38 tackles (27 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles. He led the team in sacks and forced fumbles. His name is pronounced add-E-TOMMY-wah add-E-BARR-reh.

