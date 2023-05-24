Colts sign DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, who was selected by the team in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Adebawore, 6-2, 282 pounds, played in 41 games (33 starts) at Northwestern (2019-22) and compiled 97 tackles (68 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, six passes defensed and four forced fumbles. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition in each of his last two seasons. In 2022, Adebawore started all 12 games and registered 38 tackles (27 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles. He led the team in sacks and forced fumbles. His name is pronounced add-E-TOMMY-wah add-E-BARR-reh.